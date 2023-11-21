JSO supporters caused £6,445 of damage in National Gallery protest, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

JSO supporters caused £6,445 of damage in National Gallery protest, court told

By Press Association
The National Gallery in London was the scene of the attack on the artwork (Alamy/PA)
The National Gallery in London was the scene of the attack on the artwork (Alamy/PA)

The damage to the glass protecting a National Gallery painting allegedly inflicted by Just Stop Oil protesters will cost more than £6,000 to repair, a court heard.

Harrison Donnelly, 20, and Hanan Ameur, 22, pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday to causing £6,445 of criminal damage by allegedly smashing the glass covering a mid-17th century painting of a nude goddess Venus gazing into a mirror held by Cupid.

On the morning of November 6, the duo reportedly hit small orange hammers against the glass protecting the “very famous” painting known as Rokeby Venus, or The Toilet of Venus.

Suffragette Mary Richardson attacked the same Diego Velazquez artwork using a meat cleaver in 1906 at the central London gallery, protesting against the arrest of activist Emmeline Pankhurst.

The artwork itself is not believed to have suffered damage in the incident, the court heard.

District Judge Michael Snow granted them conditional bail until their pre-trial plea hearing at Southwark Crown Court on December 19 this year.

He banned Donnelly, of Sillitoe Way, Nottingham, from entering inside the M25 other than to attend court or meet his solicitors, and Ameur, of Hornsey Road, Islington, was forbidden from entering the London borough of Westminster even to travel through it.

Judge Snow said: “If you come back (to court) for something else I will remand you into custody.

“If you want to be inside (prison) for Christmas commit another offence and that’s what’s going to happen to you.”

Days before the alleged offence at the National Gallery, Ameur pleaded not guilty to aggravated trespass after reportedly storming a performance of Les Miserables in London’s West End, for which she and four others will stand trial on February 5 next year.