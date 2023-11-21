South African leader accuses Israel and Hamas of acts ‘tantamount to genocide’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
South African leader accuses Israel and Hamas of acts ‘tantamount to genocide’

By Press Association
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa listens during the BRICS group meeting (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa accused Israel of war crimes and acts “tantamount to genocide” in Gaza during a virtual meeting of leaders of developing countries including Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

Mr Ramaphosa also condemned Hamas for its attack on Israeli civilians that sparked the conflict and said both sides were guilty of violating international law.

At the beginning of the meeting of officials from BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), Mr Ramphosa said: “The collective punishment of Palestinian civilians through the unlawful use of force by Israel is a war crime. The deliberate denial of medicine, fuel, food and water to the residents of Gaza is tantamount to genocide.”

“In its attacks on civilians and by taking hostages, Hamas has also violated international law and must be held accountable for these actions,” Mr Ramaphosa said.

Russia BRICS Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said there was a ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ unfolding in Gaza (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Also joining the meeting were officials from BRICS members Brazil and India, as well as officials from Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, which are set to join the bloc in January.

Mr Ramaphosa chaired the “extraordinary meeting” and made the opening remarks because South Africa is the current chair of BRICS.

Mr Putin said in his address that there was a “humanitarian catastrophe” unfolding in Gaza, but blamed the crisis on what he called failed diplomacy by the United States.

He said: “All these events, in fact, are a direct consequence of the US desire to monopolise mediation functions in the Palestinian-Israeli settlement.”

He called for a ceasefire in Gaza, the freeing of hostages and the evacuation of civilians from the Gaza Strip.

Mr Putin’s comments were in line with Russia’s cautious approach to the Israel-Hamas war. He proposed last month that Moscow could mediate in the conflict due to its relationships with both Israel and the Palestinians, and has previously blamed the war on failed US efforts.

Mr Putin has also condemned the October 7 attack by Hamas militants on towns in southern Israel that sparked Israel’s offensive in Gaza, now in its seventh week, while warning Israel over its response and against blockading the Gaza Strip.

BRICS Israel Hamas War
China’s Xi Jinping joins other BRICS leaders for the virtual meeting (AP Photo)

More than 12,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the West Bank. Officials there say another 4,000 are missing.

Around 1,200 people have been killed on the Israeli side, mainly civilians during the Hamas attack.

Russia and China are leading voices in BRICS, which has largely cast itself in recent years as standing against the perceived dominance of the West in global affairs.

However, it has struggled to adopt united policies or positions on many issues because of the differing priorities of the five current members.

The meeting came a day after China’s top diplomat hosted the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the Palestinian Authority and Indonesia in Beijing, their first stop on a tour of UN Security Council permanent members.

The meeting underlined China’s longstanding support for the Palestinians and its growing geopolitical influence.

India, which also wants to be seen as a leader of the developing world, has long walked a tightrope between Israel and Palestine and historically has close ties to both.

South Africa BRICS Israel Palestinians
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa accused Israel of war crimes, condemned Hamas for its attack on Israeli civilians that sparked the conflict and said both sides were guilty of violating international law. (South Africa Presidency via AP Photo)

South Africa has been fiercely critical of Israel over the war in Gaza and has already filed a request with the International Criminal Court to investigate it over alleged war crimes.

South Africa has for years compared Israel’s policies in Gaza and the West Bank with the apartheid regime of racial segregation.

South Africa’s Parliament is to vote on a motion on Tuesday to shut down the Israeli Embassy and sever diplomatic ties with the country over the war.

Israel recalled its ambassador to South Africa for discussions on Monday.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Mr Ramaphosa called for the International Criminal Court to “urgently” initiate prosecutions against those responsible for what he termed war crimes on both sides.

He said South Africa also wants to see an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, the opening of humanitarian corridors, the release of civilian hostages, dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians and the deployment of a UN force to monitor a ceasefire.