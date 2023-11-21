Parents jailed after death of four-month-old son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parents jailed after death of four-month-old son

By Press Association
Georgia Wright has been jailed for three years (Cumbria Police)
The parents of a four-month-old baby who died after suffering injuries consistent with a fall from a multi-storey building or a fatal road crash have been jailed.

Reece Kelly, 31, was sentenced to life imprisonment to serve a minimum of 18 years for the murder of his baby son Dallas Kelly, a spokesman for Cumbria Constabulary said.

Georgia Wright, 23, was jailed for three years for child cruelty.

Sentencing the pair at Carlisle Crown Court on Tuesday, Mr Justice Dove said they had “betrayed the trust” of Dallas.

He said: “The greatest betrayal of that trust was by you, Reece Kelly, when you murdered your son Dallas Kelly by shaking him with very significant force.”

He said Kelly had been looking after Dallas on October 15 2021 and had gone upstairs to the baby, who was crying.

Mr Justice Dove said: “As Dallas continued to cry, I have no doubt that you lost your temper.”

Reece Kelly
He said Kelly had held the baby hard around his chest and shook him, causing extensive injuries.

Dallas died on October 19 2021, four days after Kelly called emergency services and reported finding his son unresponsive.

A police spokesman said the injuries had been described by an expert as consistent with those caused by a fall from a multi-storey building or a fatal road traffic collision.

Mr Justice Dove said the murder occurred against an “extremely disturbing” background of family life in which both defendants were “pre-occupied” with obtaining and consuming drugs.

He said: “I have no doubt your addiction to drugs had a significant impact upon your ability to care for your children as parents.”

Kelly admitted manslaughter but a jury found him guilty of murder and convicted both him and Wright of child cruelty after a trial.

Drugs recovered from the home of Reece Kelly and Georgia Wright
The court heard he and Wright, of Hunday Court, Workington, prioritised drug-taking over their son, failed to take him to medical appointments, failed to provide adequate parental supervision and exposed him to harmful substances.

Victoria Agullo, senior Crown prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “Dallas should have been safe with his parents, whose duty was to love and care for him, and protect him from harm.

“Both his parents let him down badly, their chaotic, drug-filled lifestyle and lack of basic care is staggering.”

Detective Superintendent Jenny Beattie said: “Dallas was a four-month-old boy who was entirely defenceless from the actions of his parents, Reece Kelly and Georgia Wright.

“Any child, particularly one as young as Dallas, should have parents who care deeply for them and act in their child’s best interest at all times. Sadly, this was not the case for Dallas.

“There is never any excuse or reason to cause harm or distress to a child and I am pleased that both Reece Kelly and Georgia Wright have been held accountable for their actions.

“Both had numerous opportunities to take responsibility for what they had done, however right until the end they have both continued to act in a selfish manner.”