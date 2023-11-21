Founder of Binance crypto exchange admits failing to prevent money laundering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Founder of Binance crypto exchange admits failing to prevent money laundering

By Press Association
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (AP)
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (AP)

The founder of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has admitted he failed to take steps to prevent money laundering as the company agreed to pay more than 4 billion dollars (£3.2 billion) after an investigation by the US government.

Chief executive Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty to one count of failure to maintain an effective anti-money-laundering programme in a federal court in Seattle. Binance is a Cayman Islands limited liability company.

The plea came as the company agreed to pay more than 4 billion dollars as part of an agreement with the US government, a source said.

The charge was similar to practices uncovered after the collapse of the second largest cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, last year.

Sam Bankman-Fried
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of failed cryptocurrency brokerage FTX (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

The judge set Zhao’s sentencing for February 23 although that is likely to be delayed as both sides agreed there would be no sentencing for at least six months.

Zhao had previously faced allegations of diverting customer funds, concealing the fact that the company was sending billions of dollars in investor assets to a third party that he also owned.

It comes months after the company was accused of operating as an unregistered securities exchange and violating a series of US securities laws in a lawsuit from regulators.

The cryptocurrency industry has been marred by scandals and market meltdowns. Sam Bankman-Fried, the 31-year-old founder of failed cryptocurrency brokerage FTX, was convicted earlier this month of fraud for stealing at least 10 billion dollars (£8 billion) from customers and investors.

Zhao was best known as the chief rival to Bankman-Fried.

The pair were originally friendly competitors in the industry, with Binance investing in FTX when Bankman-Fried launched the exchange in 2019, but the relationship deteriorated, culminating in Zhao announcing he was selling all his cryptocurrency investments in FTX in early November 2022. FTX filed for bankruptcy a week later.

At this trial and in later public statements, Bankman-Fried tried to cast blame on Binance and Zhao for allegedly orchestrating a run on the bank at FTX.

A jury found Bankman-Fried guilty of wire fraud and several other charge in October. He is expected to be sentenced in March and could face decades in prison.