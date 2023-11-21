Charles rebrands state banquet tableware with his kingly cypher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charles rebrands state banquet tableware with his kingly cypher

By Press Association
The King travels by carriage from Horse Guards to Buckingham Palace following the Ceremonial Welcome (Hannah McKay/PA)
The King has started putting his own stamp on the royal tableware used for state banquets.

Charles’s CIIIR cypher has been added to the delicate glasses – six at each setting – and side plates of the 1953 Coronation Set, replacing the late Queen’s EIIR cypher.

However, with 171 guests dining with the King and Queen in honour of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in the grand Buckingham Palace Ballroom on Tuesday evening, the mammoth task of removing the original markings and re-etching or embossing has yet to be completed.

Queen Camilla at the official welcome on Horse Guards Parade (Frank Augstein/PA)

Glasses on the top section of the horseshoe-shaped table – where the King, Queen, Prince and Princess of Wales, the president and first lady Kim Keon Hee were seated – featured the updated glasses, but the rest of the glassware has yet to be rebranded in honour of the King’s reign.

Most of the white china side plates – edged in gold – show the King’s new golden cypher in the middle, but a remaining 17 – at the two tail ends of the horseshoe – still bore the late Queen’s EIIR at the top.

Guests including K-pop stars Blackpink – made up of band members Jenni Kim, Jisoo Kim, Lisa Manobal and Rose Park – and Birmingham City footballer Cho So-hyun dined on a menu of warm tartlet of soft poached egg and spinach puree, breast of Windsor pheasant with croquette of celeriac and calvados sauce and salad, with a mango ice cream bombe for dessert.

Audiences at Windsor Castle
The Coronation set was made to mark the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The King and Queen continued the late Queen’s tradition of personally inspecting the table on Tuesday afternoon to make sure everything was in order.

The in-house Palace florists created displays of vibrant purple, red and pink blooms and foliage from Windsor Home Park and the Orchid Garden at the glasshouses in Windsor.

After the banquet, the flowers will donated to Floral Angels, a charity of which Camilla is patron, based at New Covent Garden Flower Market.

The flowers will then be delivered to hospices, elderly care homes and shelters.

Also on the table were pieces from George IV’s silver-gilt Grand Service, comprised of more than 4,000 items.

Pink sugar-crafted centrepieces, representing the Hibiscus Syriacus – the national flower of the republic of Korea – were presented alongside petit fours.

Footage of the delicate pink floral decorations being hand made in the Palace kitchens were shared on the royal family’s social media account.

“The Kitchens have been busy putting finishing touches to dishes that will be served at tonight’s State Banquet,” the post said.