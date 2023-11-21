New tiara choices for Kate and Camilla at South Korean state banquet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New tiara choices for Kate and Camilla at South Korean state banquet

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales ahead of the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
The Queen and the Princess of Wales both stepped out in glittering royal tiaras they have never been seen in before.

Kate chose the Queen Mother’s delicate Strathmore Rose Tiara for the state banquet in honour of the South Korean president, while Camilla opted for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s impressive ruby and diamond Burmese tiara.

South Korean President state visit to the UK
The Princess of Wales with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and the King and Queen (Aaron Chown/PA)

The pretty, demure Strathmore Rose Tiara belonged to the Queen Mother and was a present from her parents in 1923 – the year she married the future George VI.

It can be worn on top of the head just as Kate chose to wear it, or across the forehead as a bandeau.

The floral tiara has not been worn in public for many years.

South Korean President state visit to the UK
The Queen in the late Queen Elizabeth II’s tiara (Yui Mok/PA)

Camilla’s ruby and diamond Burmese tiara was worn by the late Queen at the state banquet for then-US president Donald Trump in 2019.

When Princess Elizabeth married the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947, she received a wedding gift of 96 rubies from the people of Burma, symbolically chosen in the belief the rubies would protect her from 96 diseases.

President Trump state visit to UK – Day One
The Queen wearing the ruby and diamond Burmese tiara at the banquet for Donald Trump (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In 1973, the rubies were made into the Burmese tiara by Garrard.

Kate wore a white and gold gown by Jenny Packham and long white gloves, with earrings belonging to the late Queen, as well as the Elizabeth II Royal Family Order and the Grand Cross Victorian Order sash and star.

South Korean President state visit to the UK
The Princess of Wales, in a Jenny Packham gown, teamed with white gloves, and the Prince of Wales ahead of the state banquet (Yui Mok/PA)

During the day, Kate opted for a striking red cape coat and dress with oversized bow decoration by Catherine Walker and a matching hat by Jane Taylor.

She wore her hair in an updo for the official welcome at Horse Guards Parade but later switched to wearing her hair down after removing her cape for the private lunch and Picture Gallery viewing.

South Korean President state visit to the UK
Kate in her red cape at Horse Guards Parade (Chris Jackson/PA)

Camilla matched her rubies with a deep red velvet evening dress by Fiona Clare.

She also wore the late Queen’s ruby and diamond necklace, and ruby and diamond earrings from her private collection.

First Lady Kim Keon Hee wore a striking black gown edged in diamante.

South Korean President state visit to the UK
The Queen and King with President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee (Yui Mok/PA)

The King wore a white tie with decorations and a full set of miniature medals, as well as the Garter Star and the Thistle Star, which used to belong to his grandmother, the Queen Mother.

Charles was also wearing the Grand Order of Mugunghwa – the highest national order awarded by South Korea – which was presented to him by President Yoon Suk Yeol at the exchange of gifts on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace.

The order comprises a star, neck decoration, sash and badge.