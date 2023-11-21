New tiara choices for Kate and Camilla at South Korean state banquet

The Queen and the Princess of Wales both stepped out in glittering royal tiaras they have never been seen in before.

Kate chose the Queen Mother’s delicate Strathmore Rose Tiara for the state banquet in honour of the South Korean president, while Camilla opted for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s impressive ruby and diamond Burmese tiara.

The Princess of Wales with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and the King and Queen (Aaron Chown/PA)

The pretty, demure Strathmore Rose Tiara belonged to the Queen Mother and was a present from her parents in 1923 – the year she married the future George VI.

It can be worn on top of the head just as Kate chose to wear it, or across the forehead as a bandeau.

The floral tiara has not been worn in public for many years.

The Queen in the late Queen Elizabeth II’s tiara (Yui Mok/PA)

Camilla’s ruby and diamond Burmese tiara was worn by the late Queen at the state banquet for then-US president Donald Trump in 2019.

When Princess Elizabeth married the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947, she received a wedding gift of 96 rubies from the people of Burma, symbolically chosen in the belief the rubies would protect her from 96 diseases.

The Queen wearing the ruby and diamond Burmese tiara at the banquet for Donald Trump (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In 1973, the rubies were made into the Burmese tiara by Garrard.

Kate wore a white and gold gown by Jenny Packham and long white gloves, with earrings belonging to the late Queen, as well as the Elizabeth II Royal Family Order and the Grand Cross Victorian Order sash and star.

The Princess of Wales, in a Jenny Packham gown, teamed with white gloves, and the Prince of Wales ahead of the state banquet (Yui Mok/PA)

During the day, Kate opted for a striking red cape coat and dress with oversized bow decoration by Catherine Walker and a matching hat by Jane Taylor.

She wore her hair in an updo for the official welcome at Horse Guards Parade but later switched to wearing her hair down after removing her cape for the private lunch and Picture Gallery viewing.

Kate in her red cape at Horse Guards Parade (Chris Jackson/PA)

Camilla matched her rubies with a deep red velvet evening dress by Fiona Clare.

She also wore the late Queen’s ruby and diamond necklace, and ruby and diamond earrings from her private collection.

First Lady Kim Keon Hee wore a striking black gown edged in diamante.

The Queen and King with President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee (Yui Mok/PA)

The King wore a white tie with decorations and a full set of miniature medals, as well as the Garter Star and the Thistle Star, which used to belong to his grandmother, the Queen Mother.

Charles was also wearing the Grand Order of Mugunghwa – the highest national order awarded by South Korea – which was presented to him by President Yoon Suk Yeol at the exchange of gifts on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace.

The order comprises a star, neck decoration, sash and badge.