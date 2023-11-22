What the papers say – November 22

The front pages on Wednesday feature a variety of stories, including the tragic death of four boys on a weekend camping trip, Tory tax cuts, and a benefits ultimatum from Jeremy Hunt.

The Daily Express, The Sun, The Metro, and The Mirror all lead with the story of the discovery of the bodies of four teenage boys who vanished on a trip to Snowdonia.

On tomorrow's front page: So young – four pals die in crash https://t.co/HbKbeNyWGg pic.twitter.com/qHan7GzPTO — The Sun (@TheSun) November 21, 2023

Tomorrows Paper Today TRAGEDY ON LADS' CAMPING WEEKEND 🔴 Four missing school friends found dead in their overturned car #Tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/KAs40vWjYF — Metro (@MetroUK) November 21, 2023

The i, The Guardian, The Times and the Financial Times opted for fronts on Jeremy Hunt’s incoming tax cuts for their front pages.

I: Hunt WILL cut personal taxes but interest rates to remain high until 2025 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VpCY9I3jY9 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 21, 2023

THE GUARDIAN: Hunt bows to Tory demands for tax cuts in bid to revive economy #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5BXlWhdaKZ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 21, 2023

THE TIMES: Hunt offers tax cuts for workers and businesses #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VtZUCicNuD — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 21, 2023

FT UK: Hunt to put £9bn a year tax break for business at core of growth drive #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KoZcpbDYPR — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 21, 2023

The Independent splashed with the Chancellor’s ultimatum to the disabled: “Work from home or lose your benefits”.

INDEPENDENT: Hunt’s ultimatum to the disabled: WFH or lose your benefits #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OSn6VPCcAS — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 21, 2023

And the Daily Star led with a story on the Sex Pistols, as it turns out the punk rockers were fans of Cliff Richard.