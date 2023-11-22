Environmental damage feared as US navy plane lands in Hawaii bay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Environmental damage feared as US navy plane lands in Hawaii bay

By Press Association
The aircraft overshot the runway into Kaneohe Bay (Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)
The aircraft overshot the runway into Kaneohe Bay (Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

A large US Navy plane remains in a Hawaii bay after it overshot a runway and landed in the water.

The incident raised concerns about environmental damage as well as questions over how the military would remove the aircraft.

All nine people aboard the P-8A were uninjured when the plane, flying in rainy weather, overshot the runway on Monday at a Marine Corps base in Kaneohe Bay outside Honolulu.

Crews set up a temporary floating barrier to protect the environment, and an investigation is under way, Navy spokesperson Lt Mohammad N Issa said.

There are fears over a fuel spill in the bay (Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

The P-8A is often used to hunt for submarines and for reconnaissance and intelligence gathering. It is manufactured by Boeing and shares many parts with the 737 commercial jet.

Residents near the bay were eager to hear plans for the massive plane’s removal and were worried about possible damage to the coral reef in the area, along with harms from fuel and other chemicals.

The plane landed about 1.5 miles from an ancient Hawaiian fish pond, said Hi’ilei Kawelo, executive director of Paepae o Heʻeia, the organisation that cares for the pond.

“The plane in the water is concerning,” she said. “It’s directly upwind from our fishpond.”

Ms Kawelo said she understands removing the plane is a big undertaking but is hopeful the military will at least defuel it “in a timely fashion – like today”.

Navy officials did not immediately answer questions about extraction plans, environmental concerns and how the plane ended up in the water.

A news release from the Navy later on Tuesday said divers worked overnight to help stabilise the plane.

“Preliminary assessment indicates the aircraft is structurally intact, and there was no sign of fuel leaking from the aircraft,” the statement said.

Navy plane in water
The US coast guard is assisting the navy with salvage operations (Diane Dircks via AP)

The area where the plane landed near the base isn’t accessible to the public, but Ms Kawelo said she is familiar with the broader reef that extends in the bay, which is abundant in small fish and octopuses.

“I’m hoping that it landed on a sandy patch that didn’t house any coral,” she said.

“But our coral reefs are absolutely critical and important for the ecosystem. They are the foundation for life in the ocean.”

The plane is adding to the community’s distrust for the military, said Wayne Tanaka, executive director of Sierra Club of Hawaii, noting a massive fuel storage facility that sickened 6,000 people when it leaked jet fuel into a Pearl Harbour drinking water well in 2021.

Mr Tanaka said he wants the state to hold the Navy accountable for any damage.

The state department of land and natural resources is expected to conduct a damage assessment after the plane is removed, department spokesperson Dan Dennison said.

The state department of health, which responds to potential fuel spills, said no fuel has been released so far.

A US coast guard pollution response team is assisting the navy.