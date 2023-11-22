Drug dealer jailed after death of Cambridge University student

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drug dealer jailed after death of Cambridge University student

By Press Association
Benjamin Brown was jailed at Huntingdon Law Courts (Alamy/PA)
A drug dealer who was arrested after the death of a Cambridge University student has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Officers tracked down and arrested Benjamin Brown after 20-year-old Keshava Iyengar was found dead in a friend’s room at Trinity College in Cambridge on March 13 2021, Cambridgeshire Police said.

An inquest concluded that the death of Mr Iyengar, who had taken an overdose of anti-anxiety medication, was drug-related.

Cambridgeshire Police said it was not possible to prove that Brown’s actions caused the death of Mr Iyengar, but that he was sentenced for supplying and possessing drugs.

A police investigation had uncovered messages on Mr Iyengar’s phone from a drug dealer called “Lean Xan Man”.

The dealer described himself as a “pharmacist” selling a variety of prescription-only drugs through Instagram and Snapchat.

Officers identified Lean Xan Man as Brown, 32, of Byrefield Road, Guildford, Surrey.

He was arrested on July 27 2021 and a search of his home uncovered drugs, more than £15,000 in cash and sticky labels with his “business logo”, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The force said Brown pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, one count in the supply of class B, two counts in the supply of class C, possession of class A and possession with intent to supply class C.

He was sentenced on Friday at Huntingdon Law Courts to four-and-a-half years in prison, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The force said the sentencing judge described Brown’s drug-dealing business as “substantial, sophisticated and lucrative”.

He said that, through greed, Brown had “profited from the vulnerabilities of others dependent on prescription medication for conditions such as anxiety.”

Detective Constable Dan Harper, who investigated the case, said: “Brown was running a huge operation from his bedroom in Surrey, which had tragic consequences.

“It is not possible to prove that Brown’s actions caused the death of Keshava, but you can say with certainty that drugs ruin lives and there is a reason why some can only be prescribed by a medical professional.”