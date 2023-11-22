One in 10 younger parents will use baby bank for essentials this winter – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

One in 10 younger parents will use baby bank for essentials this winter – survey

By Press Association
One in four parents surveyed said they planned to ask for food and borrow money from friends and family (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
One in four parents surveyed said they planned to ask for food and borrow money from friends and family (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A quarter of people are planning to ask for food and borrow money from friends and family this winter, while around one in 10 younger parents said they would need to use a baby bank for essentials, according to a survey.

The festive period has seen another surge in demand for help from people in need, a charity which runs a baby-bank network said.

Little Village said the parents they saw were struggling to afford warm clothing and bedding, as well as toys for their children this Christmas.

The charity said it had already supported over 7,560 children this year, helping 25% more families across London than at the same point in 2022.

Its research, carried out by Yonder Data Solutions, saw 845 families in the UK and a further 300 in London asked about their financial worries this Christmas.

They found that one in four of those surveyed planned to ask for food and borrow money from friends and family, while 12% of parents aged between 25 and 34 said they would need to visit a baby bank for essential clothes, toys and equipment for their children.

One in 10 (10%) said they would need the support of a food bank, while 8% said they would be using Healthy Start vouchers to be able to afford milk and baby formula – rising to 11% for those in London.

The findings came as the charity launched its Christmas appeal to provide families in need with bundles of pre-loved warm clothes, blankets and toys.

Sophie Livingstone, chief executive of Little Village, said: “Yet again, we are finding it difficult to keep up with demand across the festive period. Each week, the number of requests for our help exceeds our capacity.

“The parents we see every day are struggling to afford essentials like warm clothing and bedding, let alone toys. It’s so unfair that there are so many families unable to celebrate with even some of the trimmings.

“Another future has to be possible. We hope that the public will support our Christmas appeal and so we can reach more families with the essential things they need – as well as a little festive cheer.”

Information about the Christmas appeal can be found at littlevillagehq.org.