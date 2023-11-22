Sunak avoids specifics when asked if scientists consulted on Eat Out to Help Out

Rishi Sunak avoided specifics as he was challenged in the Commons over whether he sought scientific advice ahead of implementing the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The Prime Minister said the Government “took advice from scientific advisers”, but said it was right that he followed the process of the public inquiry and looked forward to giving evidence at a later date.

Sir Chris Whitty told the inquiry that he and the former chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance were never told about the plan to help the hospitality industry.

The Eat Out to Help Out food discount scheme was rolled out in 2020 (Yui Mok/PA)

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Labour MP Gareth Thomas (Harrow West) said: “On Monday the Government’s (former) chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance told the Covid inquiry that the now-Prime Minister had not asked for advice regarding Eat Out to Help Out.

“But on March 9 two years ago, the Prime Minister told this House that, and I quote, at all steps in the crisis we have taken the advice of our scientific advisers.

“Who is right?”

Mr Sunak said: “As he knows there is an ongoing statutory inquiry into Covid. It’s absolutely right that that process is followed. I look forward to providing my own evidence in the coming weeks and addressing all these questions.

“But it was the case that the Government took advice from scientific advisers, and again, that’s exactly what this inquiry will go over.”