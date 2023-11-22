Whitty admits withholding ‘confidential’ information from ministers in pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Whitty admits withholding ‘confidential’ information from ministers in pandemic

By Press Association
Chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty has been giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sir Chris Whitty has admitted withholding “political” information from the UK Government during the pandemic when he considered it to be confidential.

Giving evidence to the Covid-19 Inquiry on Wednesday, the Chief Medical Officer also denied a claim made by Matt Hancock that he referred to people in Scotland as “going soft” on mass gatherings during the early stages of the pandemic.

Providing an insight into the challenges he faced in a highly charged political context, Sir Chris explained his approach to handling information shared by colleagues in confidence.

When asked to clarify whether he had passed on differences of opinion between the UK Government and devolved nations, Sir Chris said: “Where I felt that wasn’t breaching a confidentiality point, or where I thought there was going to be no issues. I had no illusions that some of the issues involved were political.

“Where I thought that was political, I stayed well clear of it and if I had information, I would keep it to myself.

“Sometimes I knew things that political leaders in England didn’t know. When the UK Government did not know and it was appropriate that I didn’t pass them on, I would have taken the judgement that it was a perfectly reasonable thing to do having presumably discussed this with (Chief Medical Officer for Scotland) Sir Gregor (Smith).”

Earlier Sir Chris was asked to comment on a text exchange between then health secretary Mr Hancock and Boris Johnson in the early months of 2020.

State Opening of Parliament
Former health secretary Matt Hancock claimed he was told “Scots had gone soft” over mass gatherings during the pandemic (Hannah McKay/PA)

Mr Hancock referenced the then prime minister’s concern that the Government’s messaging on Covid-19 was “getting over-complicated”.

He said Sir Chris had suggested a simple way of describing what the Government wants the public to do, citing the phrase “If you are ill, stay home”.

Mr Hancock then added: “However, [Sir Chris] thinks that the Scots are going soft on mass gatherings and Nicola (Sturgeon) has decided she definitely wants to move on some totemic cancellations.”

In a question to Sir Chris, Claire Mitchell KC, on behalf of the Scottish bereaved, said: “Do the comments on ‘going soft’ and the phraseology ‘totemic’ reflect your views at the time?”

Sir Chris responded: “I certainly would not have used a phrase like ‘going soft’, that would be the interpretation of Mr Hancock.

“I must be identifying that I felt that in Scotland there was a greater concern about mass gatherings than in England.

“I think that is a perfectly appropriate thing to state as a point of fact, provided I didn’t think it was breaching any confidence.

“Do not take these words as my words or my views. Take the general point that I’m making that there were major differences of opinion across the UK, which I think is a reasonable thing to so.”

On Monday, Sir Chris told the inquiry that the Government’s decision not shut down mass gatherings in March 2020 was “logically incoherent” as it sent an “unhelpful” message to the public on ministers’ views of risk.