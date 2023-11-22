Ashley Dale’s father talks of ‘history repeating itself’ after son’s 2015 murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ashley Dale’s father talks of ‘history repeating itself’ after son’s 2015 murder

By Press Association
Ashley Dale was shot in her home in Liverpool in the early hours of August 21 last year (Family handout/Merseyside Police/PA)
The father of Ashley Dale said “history had repeated itself” when she was killed almost seven years after his youngest son was shot dead.

Ashley Dale, 28, was shot with a Skorpion machine gun in her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of August 21 last year, almost seven years after her half-brother Lewis Dunne, 16, was killed in a case of mistaken identity.

A statement from their father Steve Dunne was read at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday as James Witham, 41, Niall Barry, 26, Joseph Peers, 29, and Sean Zeisz, 28, were sentenced for Ms Dale’s murder.

Lewis Dunne murder
Ashley Dale’s half-brother Lewis Dunne was killed in 2015 (Merseyside Police/PA)

Mr Dunne said when he heard the news of his daughter’s murder he felt he had “been confined to a living nightmare”.

He said: “I remember shouting ‘no’ for a long time at the top of my voice; I couldn’t believe it – history had repeated itself.

“My son, Lewis Dunne, had been shot dead seven years previous at only 16 years of age.

“He was shot at close range in the back with a shotgun in a case of mistaken identity; an innocent victim caught in the middle of a gang feud.”

Ashley Dale with her father Steve Dunne
Ashley Dale with her father Steve Dunne (Merseyside Police/PA)

Mr Dunne said he had spent seven years trying to put his “life back together” following Lewis’s death but he was “put back to day one” when Ms Dale was shot.

He added: “Ashley is the oldest of my three children, Lewis the youngest – both are now deceased.”

Mr Dunne described his daughter as beautiful, intelligent, charismatic and career driven.

He said Ms Dale had “sobbed uncontrollably” when three men were found guilty of Lewis’s murder in November 2016.

He said: “I am now sitting with my one remaining child, having been put through the trauma of yet another trial, listening to those verdicts being read out in relation to Ashley’s murder.

“I have lost another child; a victim of big egos running around the city with powerful guns, involved in petty feuds and killing innocent people.”

Mr Dunne said he had not seen “one single shred of remorse” from the defendants and felt they had behaved disrespectfully to the family.

He added: “These are clearly dangerous individuals, able and willing to deploy the most dangerous of automatic weapons to settle petty disputes, without any concern at all for those caught up in the crossfire.

“No family should ever have to go through what we have gone through; these men cannot be allowed to do this to anyone else.”