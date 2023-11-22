My family was threatened with having their throats cut during pandemic – Van-Tam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
My family was threatened with having their throats cut during pandemic – Van-Tam

By Press Association
Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam gave evidence at Dorland House in London (Screengrab/PA)
Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam has has spoken about the “extremely hateful messages” he received during the Covid-19 pandemic, including threats to his family about “having their throats cut”.

He said the hate mail, which led to the police getting involved, made him consider stepping down from his role as England’s deputy chief medical officer.

Sir Jonathan, who left the post at the end of March last year, told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on Wednesday that while his job involves huge workloads and stress, he “did not expect my family to be threatened with having their throats cut”.

He added: “I did not expect the police to have to say: ‘Will you move out in the middle of the night or in the middle of the evening, whether you might move out for a few days, while we look at this and potentially make some arrests?’”

Sir Jonathan said the family did not make the move in the end because “we didn’t want to leave the cat” but described the situation as a “very stressful time indeed”.

He added: “I make this point because I’m so worried that if there’s a future crisis, people will not want to sign up for these roles and these jobs, because of the implications that come with them.”

Sir Jonathan also spoke about this workload during the early days of the pandemic, saying it was “horrendous for all of us”.

He said: “At the beginning it certainly was in the kind of 16 hours a day mark and it certainly was seven days a week.

“It was very, very intense.”

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam
Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam said his family were threatened (UK Covid-19 Inquiry)

Earlier this year, Sir Chris Whitty spoke about the abuse experienced by some scientists who were involved in the response to the Covid-19 outbreak, describing it as “extremely concerning”.

England’s chief medical officer told the inquiry back in June: “I do think that what occurred during Covid where the level of abuse and, in some cases, threat to people who volunteer their time, is an extremely concerning one.

“We should be very firm in saying that society very much appreciates the work of these people, who put in considerable amounts of time, usually for no recompense.”

Last year a man was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted intending to cause Sir Chris distress when he approached him in June last year.