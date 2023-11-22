Long-term use of ADHD drugs could bring higher risk of heart diseases – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Long-term use of ADHD drugs could bring higher risk of heart diseases – study

By Press Association
Swedish researchers said clinicians should monitor cardiovascular symptoms throughout the course of treatment (Julien Behal/PA)
The long-term use of medication for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) could increase the risk of heart diseases, a study has suggested.

Swedish researchers linked exposure to the likes of high blood pressure and arterial disease, a condition when the blood vessels that carry blood from the heart to the legs narrow.

The team, led by academics from the Karolinska Institutet in Solna, looked at 278,027 people in Sweden aged six to 64 who had an ADHD diagnosis between 2007 and 2020.

Of the group, 10,388 were found to have diagnoses of cardiovascular diseases, including cases of heart failure, arterial disease, arrhythmias and high blood pressure among other issues, and were matched with 51,672 patients without cardiovascular diseases.

Researchers found using ADHD medication for longer was associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Those who had used the drugs had a 9% increased risk for one to two years of use, a 15% higher risk for two to three years, and a 27% higher risk for three to five years. There was a 23% increased risk for more than five years.

The study included all ADHD medications approved in Sweden at the time, including stimulants metylphenidate, amphetamine, dexamphetamine and lisdexamfetamine, as well as non-stimulants atomoxetine and guanfacine.

According to the NHS, there are five types of medicine licensed to treat ADHD in England – methylphenidate, lisdexamfetamine, dexamfetamine, atomoxetine and guanfacine.

These can help relieve the symptoms of the condition, such as difficulty focusing, hyperactivity and impulsiveness.

The main driver of cardiovascular disease was due to high blood pressure and arterial disease, according to the study.

The risk of developing high blood pressure was 72% higher in patients on medication for three to five years and 80% higher for more than five years while cases of arterial disease were 65% more likely after using the drugs for three to five years and 49% more likely after more than five years.

Researchers also found the incidence rate of cardiovascular disease was 7.34 per 1,000 person-years, a measurement that takes into account both the number of people in the study and the amount of time each person spends in the study.

The paper, published in AMA Psychiatry, said the findings “highlight the importance of carefully weighing potential benefits and risks when making treatment decisions about long-term ADHD medication use”.

It added: “Clinicians should regularly and consistently monitor cardiovascular signs and symptoms throughout the course of treatment.”