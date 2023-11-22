Nutrient found in beef and dairy products found to help fight cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nutrient found in beef and dairy products found to help fight cancer

By Press Association
Nutrient found in beef and dairy improves immune response to cancer (Lauren Hurley/PA)
A nutrient found in beef, lamb, and dairy products bolsters the body’s immune cells to fight tumours, scientists have found.

Trans-vaccenic acid (TVA) – a type of fatty acid found in breastmilk but mainly obtained through diet – has been shown to help immune cells known as CD8+ T to invade tumours and destroy cancer cells.

The findings, published in the journal Nature, also showed cancer patients with higher levels of TVA circulating in the blood responded better to immunotherapy treatment.

This suggests that TVA could have potential as a nutritional supplement to complement clinical treatments for cancer, the scientists said.

Dr Jing Chen, a professor of medicine at the University of Chicago and one of the senior authors of the new study, said: “There are many studies trying to decipher the link between diet and human health, and it’s very difficult to understand the underlying mechanisms because of the wide variety of foods people eat.”

He added: “By focusing on nutrients that can activate T cell responses, we found one that actually enhances anti-tumour immunity by activating an important immune pathway.”

To understand how TVA improves the ability of CD8+T cells to fight cancer, the researchers conducted experiments on mice.

Rodents who were on a diet enriched with TVA were found to significantly reduce their tumour growth potential of melanoma and colon cancer cells, compared to mice fed a control diet.

The researchers also investigated the mechanism by which TVA helps immune cells battle cancer and found it to deactivate a protein on the surface of a cell called GPR43 and activate a cell signalling process known as the CREB pathway, which involved functions such as cell growth and survival.

The team then analysed blood samples taken from patients undergoing immunotherapy treatment for lymphoma and found that patients with higher levels of TVA tended to respond to treatment better than those with lower levels.

They also tested leukaemia cell lines – lab-grown cells that come from a single parent cell – and saw that TVA enhanced the ability of an immunotherapy drug to kill leukaemia cells.

However they cautioned that while TVA is present in beef, lamb and dairy products such as milk and cheese, it is important to bear in mind that there is a growing body of evidence that consuming too much red meat and dairy may be detrimental to health.

Instead, Dr Chen suggests TVA could be used as a dietary supplement to help with various cancer treatments.

He said: “To see that a single nutrient like TVA has a very targeted mechanism on a targeted immune cell type, with a very profound physiological response at the whole organism level—I find that really amazing and intriguing.”