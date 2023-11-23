Traditional media more trustworthy for science news, poll suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Traditional media more trustworthy for science news, poll suggests

By Press Association
Some 29% of those surveyed said they typically get information about science from national newspapers, either in print, online or via an app (PA)
British adults are more likely to trust traditional media over social media when it comes to science news, a new poll suggests.

And the public are more likely to get science news updates from traditional news outlets compared with social media, the survey found.

The poll, conducted by Ipsos on behalf of the Science Media Centre (SMC), found that almost three quarters (73%) of people typically get information about science from news media, including TV news, news media outlets accessed online or via an app, newspapers, and radio news and current affairs programmes.

This compares with just 30% who said they typically get science information from social media.

Around half of people who encounter science information on social media – including sites such as Facebook, Instagram and X – say that the source is usually a traditional media outlet.

The survey, released to mark the 20th anniversary of the SMC – a trusted source of information for science, environment and health journalists in the UK, found some 52% of adults got their information about science from TV news with a third (34%) saying it came from an online news outlet such as BBC News, Sky News or others.

Some 29% of those surveyed said they typically get information about science from national newspapers, either in print, online or via an app.

Meanwhile, some 55% said they trusted information about science from the traditional news media, compared with only 19% who trusted it from social media, according to the poll of 2,337 people aged 16 and over.

“We had assumed that younger people might have migrated away from traditional news media to social media and that they would therefore be getting information about science mainly from friends and family, influencers or politicians,” said Fiona Lethbridge, senior press manager at the SMC.

“Instead, our survey shows that for half of those encountering information about science on social media, the posts are from traditional news media outlets like BBC News, the Daily Mail and the Guardian.”

Fiona Fox, chief executive of the SMC, added: “These findings should reassure those of us who worry that younger people have abandoned the news and are getting their information about science only from sources that don’t feel the same need to check facts or report accurately.

“It suggests that many people are coming across information from news media even if via different platforms.”