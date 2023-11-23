Three children and woman injured in ‘appalling attack’ in Dublin city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three children and woman injured in ‘appalling attack’ in Dublin city centre

By Press Association
The scene in Dublin city centre after five people were injured, including three young children (Brian Lawless/PA)
Three young children and a woman have been injured in what Ireland’s Justice Minister Helen McEntee has described as an “appalling attack” in Dublin city centre.

A man has also been taken to hospital following the incident on Parnell Square East in the north inner-city on Thursday afternoon.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said a suspect had been detained.

One of the children, a girl, and a woman have sustained serious injuries in the incident.

The scene in Dublin city centre
A man and the two other children sustained less serious injuries, the Garda said.

A spokesman said the force had been in contact with the parents of the injured children.

Gardai said they were following a definite line of inquiry and were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this time.

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing victims with what appeared to be stab wounds.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she was deeply shocked by the incident in Dublin

Ms McEntee said she was “deeply shocked” by the “appalling attack on three innocent children and a woman”.

She said: “All our thoughts are with those injured, especially with the children, their parents and families, during this extremely difficult period.

“I have been briefed by the Garda Commissioner and will remain in close contact with him and senior Gardai.

“It is my understanding that Gardai are following a definite line of inquiry and are not looking for any other person at this time.

“This attack has shocked us all, and I have no doubt that the person responsible will be brought to justice.”

She added: “However, my thoughts now are with the innocent children and the woman who have been attacked, their families, and those who are caring for them at this time.”

Irish premier Mr Varadkar said: “We are all shocked by the incident which has taken place in Parnell Square.

“A number of people have been injured, some of them children.

“Our thoughts and our prayers go out to them and their families.

“I have been in contact with the Minister for Justice who is keeping me updated.”

He added: The facts in this matter are still emerging.

“The emergency services responded very quickly and were on site within minutes. I thank them for that.

“Gardai have detained a suspect and are following a definite line of inquiry.”

Irish Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe said his thoughts and prayers are with the victims.

He said: “I am aware of an extremely serious incident that has taken place at Parnell Square in my constituency of Dublin Central,” he said.

“My thought and prayers are with the victims of this very serious incident, and their families.

“Anyone with information is being asked to contact Store Street police station.”