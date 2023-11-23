Donald Trump tells president-elect Javier Milei he plans to visit Argentina

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donald Trump tells president-elect Javier Milei he plans to visit Argentina

By Press Association
Javier Milei pauses while addressing supporters (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Javier Milei pauses while addressing supporters (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Donald Trump has told Argentina’s president-elect Javier Milei that he plans to travel to the South American country so the two can meet, Mr Milei’s office said.

The office did not give a date for when the former US president intends to be in Buenos Aires. The inauguration of Mr Milei, a right-wing populist who has expressed admiration for Mr Trump, is scheduled for December 10.

“The president-elect received a call last night from the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, who congratulated him and pointed out his triumph by a wide margin in last Sunday’s election had a great impact on a global scale,” a news release from Mr Milei’s office said.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump (Eric Gay/AP)

Luis Majul, a local journalist who was first to report the news, wrote on social media that Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, was the one who “facilitated” the contact between Mr Milei and the Republican front-runner.

“That’s right,” Mr Milei posted in response.

Mr Trump celebrated Mr Milei’s victory with a social media post of his own on Tuesday, saying in a video: “I am very proud of you. You will turn your country around and truly make Argentina great again.”

Mr Milei has often been compared to Mr Trump, who he praised in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson earlier this year.

The Argentine called on Mr Trump to “continue with his fight against socialism, because he’s one of the few who fully understood that the battle is against socialism, that the battle is against the statists”.

His conversation with Mr Trump on Wednesday took place a few hours after Mr Milei spoke with US President Joe Biden.

The White House said Mr Biden congratulated Mr Milei and spoke of “the strong relationship between the United States and Argentina on economic issues, on regional and multilateral co-operation, and on shared priorities, including advocating for the protection of human rights, addressing food insecurity and investing in clean energy”.