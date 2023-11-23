Digging to rescue 41 workers trapped in tunnel in India hit by mechanical issue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Digging to rescue 41 workers trapped in tunnel in India hit by mechanical issue

By Press Association
People watch rescue operations at the site (AP Photo)
The rescue of 41 construction workers who have been trapped in a collapsed tunnel in northern India for nearly two weeks has run into another delay during what was described as the final phase of digging to reach them, officials said.

The platform of the drilling machine became destabilised while piercing through rock debris, and technicians need to fix it before the rescue operation can resume, said Kirti Panwar, a spokesperson for the Uttarakhand state government.

Officials had earlier hoped to be ready to start bringing the workers out on Thursday, but now that will not happen until Friday at the earliest.

The scene of the collapse in Silkyara (AP)

“We are fixing the machine. It should be ready tomorrow,” the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency quoted Arnold Dix, an international expert, as saying.

“Since the trapped workers on the other side of the rubble are safe and fit, not rushing has enormous value because if we rush in a situation like this, we might create problems we cannot imagine,” he said.

The drilling was also interrupted on Wednesday night when the boring machine hit a metal girder, causing damage to its blades. That caused a six-hour delay as the rescuers cut the metal object and cleared the obstacle, officials said.

The machine started operating during Thursday, said Atul Karwal, chief of the state-run National Disaster Response Force.

The workers have been trapped since November 12 when a landslide caused a portion of the 2.8-mile tunnel they were building to collapse about 650ft from the entrance.

The workers have been trapped for nearly two weeks (AP)

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand state’s top elected official, visited the site on Thursday and spoke to some of the workers in the tunnel by walkie-talkie, Mr Karwal said.

By Thursday evening, the drilling had made it through nearly 151ft and needed to excavate up to 40ft more to create a passageway, according to Kirti Panwar, a state government spokesperson at the accident site.

Rescue teams plan to insert and weld together pipes that would be the trapped workers’ route to freedom. Approximately 150ft of pipes have been put in so far, Mr Panwar said.

Members of the National Disaster Response Force “will then crawl inside and bring out the workers one by one, most likely on stretchers which have been fitted with wheels”, he added.

Rescuers resumed drilling horizontally through the entrance of the tunnel on Wednesday after problems with the machine forced them to stop digging last week and consider alternative rescue plans.

One of the workers trapped inside the collapsed tunnel (SDRF/AP)

The mountainous terrain in Uttarakhand has proved a challenge to the drilling machine, which broke down as rescuers attempted to dig horizontally towards the trapped workers. The machine’s high-intensity vibrations also caused more debris to fall.

On Wednesday evening, ambulances and a team of 15 doctors were deployed to the accident site, PTI reported.

Relatives who had gathered there told the agency they were finally feeling optimistic after days of anxiety over the rescue and concern for their trapped loved ones.

Authorities began supplying the trapped workers with hot meals through a 6in pipe earlier this week after days of them surviving on dry food sent through a narrower pipe. Oxygen is being supplied through a separate pipe.