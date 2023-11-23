Man sought for following women is linked to Uber driver stabbing, police say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man sought for following women is linked to Uber driver stabbing, police say

By Press Association
Urgent appeal after man sought for following women in south London is linked to stabbing of Uber driver in Clapham in south west London in November 2023 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Police are “extremely concerned” after a spate of incidents in which women were followed and an Uber driver was stabbed.

The suspect has been linked to several early morning incidents in southwest London since November 17 by the Metropolitan Police, who fear he may commit further offences.

Detectives issued a photograph of the suspect on Thursday as part of an urgent appeal to find the man. He is described as white, between 25 and 30 years old, of slim build with short blond hair.

The police have warned the public not to approach him and to call 999 immediately.

He was first spotted by a woman on November 17 at around 4am who noticed that a man with a knife was following her along Sisters Avenue, in Clapham.

She shouted as he got close and he ran away.

The second incident took place on Sumburgh Road, in Balham on November 19 at around 1.40am. The man approached a woman and grabbed her but she managed to escape.

An Uber driver was stabbed twice in the chest on Nightingale Lane in Clapham on November 23, at around 00.20am.

His condition is not life threatening or life changing and he has been released from hospital.

From the description, officers have linked this suspect to the other offences within hours of the stabbing.

Officers saw the suspect at Clapham Common near the Holy Trinity Church, approaching women at around 2.50am on November 23.

They chased the man, who ran off in the direction of Clapham Common West Side.

The same officers later saw the man on a red bicycle at around 04.45am that day.

He was again chased but lost on St John’s Road at the junction with Aliwal Road.

Detective Superintendent Dan O’Sullivan, from the South West Command Unit, said: “We are extremely concerned about this man and we need to find him as soon as possible.

“I am really concerned that he will commit further offences and I am asking anyone who knows him or has any information to call police. You can also call Crimestoppers and you do not have to give your name.

“We know this will cause community concern and we will be carrying out extra patrols at key times. If you have any information, please do not hesitate but call us straight away.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, to get in touch with Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.

They can also make contact via X (Twitter) @MetCC and to quote CAD 754/17Nov.