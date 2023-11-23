Man sought for following women is linked to Uber driver stabbing, police say

Police are “extremely concerned” after a spate of incidents in which women were followed and an Uber driver was stabbed.

The suspect has been linked to several early morning incidents in southwest London since November 17 by the Metropolitan Police, who fear he may commit further offences.

Detectives issued a photograph of the suspect on Thursday as part of an urgent appeal to find the man. He is described as white, between 25 and 30 years old, of slim build with short blond hair.

The police have warned the public not to approach him and to call 999 immediately.

(Metropolitan Police/PA)

He was first spotted by a woman on November 17 at around 4am who noticed that a man with a knife was following her along Sisters Avenue, in Clapham.

She shouted as he got close and he ran away.

The second incident took place on Sumburgh Road, in Balham on November 19 at around 1.40am. The man approached a woman and grabbed her but she managed to escape.

An Uber driver was stabbed twice in the chest on Nightingale Lane in Clapham on November 23, at around 00.20am.

Please #SHARE | Earlier this week we issued an appeal to trace a man after a number of women were followed in the #SW11 & #SW12 areas. We're now linking that man to a stabbing of an Uber driver in #Clapham & urgently need to find the man pictured.https://t.co/i4FJdhMENC pic.twitter.com/Q8gqGebvf0 — Clapham Common and Abbeville SNT (@MPSClaphamCom) November 23, 2023

His condition is not life threatening or life changing and he has been released from hospital.

From the description, officers have linked this suspect to the other offences within hours of the stabbing.

Officers saw the suspect at Clapham Common near the Holy Trinity Church, approaching women at around 2.50am on November 23.

They chased the man, who ran off in the direction of Clapham Common West Side.

Urgent appeal to find man following women in south London is linked to stabbing of Uber driver in Clapham in southwest London in November 2023 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The same officers later saw the man on a red bicycle at around 04.45am that day.

He was again chased but lost on St John’s Road at the junction with Aliwal Road.

Detective Superintendent Dan O’Sullivan, from the South West Command Unit, said: “We are extremely concerned about this man and we need to find him as soon as possible.

“I am really concerned that he will commit further offences and I am asking anyone who knows him or has any information to call police. You can also call Crimestoppers and you do not have to give your name.

“We know this will cause community concern and we will be carrying out extra patrols at key times. If you have any information, please do not hesitate but call us straight away.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, to get in touch with Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.

They can also make contact via X (Twitter) @MetCC and to quote CAD 754/17Nov.