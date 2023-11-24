Coalition deal ends New Zealand’s six-week wait for government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Coalition deal ends New Zealand’s six-week wait for government

By Press Association
New Zealand Prime Minister elect Christopher Luxon, centre, watches as his coalition partners, New Zealand First leader Winston Peters, left, and ACT leader David Seymour shake hands following a signing ceremony in Wellington (Mark Mitchell/NZ Herald/AP)
New Zealand Prime Minister elect Christopher Luxon, centre, watches as his coalition partners, New Zealand First leader Winston Peters, left, and ACT leader David Seymour shake hands following a signing ceremony in Wellington (Mark Mitchell/NZ Herald/AP)

New Zealand’s wait for a new government is over after three party leaders signed a coalition agreement on Friday.

The deal ended nearly six weeks of intense negotiations since a general election on October 14.

The deal will see Christopher Luxon serve as prime minister after his conservative National Party won 38% of the vote, the largest proportion of any party.

He thanked New Zealanders for their patience during the negotiations and said each party had made policy compromises to close the deal.

New Zealand Politics
New Zealand Prime Minister-elect, Christopher Luxon, centre, walks with his coalition partners, New Zealand First leader Winston Peters, right, and ACT leader David Seymour (Mark Mitchell/NZ Herald/AP)

He said: “Our government will rebuild the economy to ease the cost of living and deliver tax relief to increase the prosperity of all New Zealanders.

“Our government will restore law and order and personal responsibility, so that Kiwis are safer in their own communities.”

The deputy prime minister role will be split between the other two leaders.

It will be held for the first 18 months of the election cycle by 78-year-old lawmaker Winston Peters, who leads the populist New Zealand First party, before he hands the baton for the remaining 18 months to David Seymour, leader of the libertarian ACT Party.

Mr Peters, who will also be foreign minister, said he did not foresee any changes to New Zealand’s current foreign policy on China.

New Zealand depends on China to buy many of its agricultural exports but has also expressed growing concern about China’s increased assertiveness in the Pacific.

Mr Seymour, who will take on the newly created role of regulation minister, said the country had been going in the wrong direction under the previous liberal government, with prices and crime rising and society becoming too divided.

“We must now draw a line under that and work to ensure New Zealanders have hope that a government can, indeed, deliver better public services and return for their hard-earned taxes,” he said.

The leaders agreed to make cuts to the public service and train 500 more police within two years.

They also agreed to change the mandate of the nation’s Reserve Bank, so it focuses solely on keeping inflation low rather than its current dual order to keep low inflation while maintaining maximum employment.