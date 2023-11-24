Man arrested after women followed and Uber driver stabbed in Clapham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man arrested after women followed and Uber driver stabbed in Clapham

By Press Association
A man has been arrested after women were followed in southwest London and an Uber driver was stabbed in Clapham (Alamy/PA)
A man has been arrested after women were followed in southwest London and an Uber driver was stabbed in Clapham.

The 22-year-old was held in Brixton just before 4.20am on Friday on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm, having an offensive weapon and public order offences, the Metropolitan Police said.

The man, who is in custody, was arrested after someone called police after seeing a public appeal for a suspect.

Detective Superintendent Dan O’Sullivan said: “Firstly, I would like to thank the public for their assistance that led to this arrest. I know that many people will have been incredibly concerned about the details of these linked investigations. I want to reassure local residents that we are continuing to carry out extra reassurance patrols.

“I also want to be clear that our inquiries and our vigilance doesn’t end with this arrest. A team of dedicated detectives are continuing to carry out a thorough investigation.”

The first incident happened when a woman noticed a man with a knife following her along Sisters Avenue at about 4am on November 17 in Clapham.

She shouted as he got close and he ran off.

The second incident took place in Sumburgh Road, Balham, at about 1.40am on November 19 when a man approached a woman and grabbed her. She managed to escape.

An Uber driver was stabbed twice in the chest in Nightingale Lane, Clapham, at about 12.20am on Thursday.

His condition is not life-threatening or life-changing and he has been released from hospital.

Officers linked a suspect to the earlier offences from a description.

Police then saw a man approaching women at about 2.50am on Thursday at Clapham Common, near the Holy Trinity Church.

They chased him but he escaped in the direction of Clapham Common West Side.

The same officers recognised the man at 4.45am on a red bicycle; he was again chased and lost, this time in St John’s Road at the junction with Aliwal Road.