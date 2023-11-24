Met Police chief criticises prosecution of officer cleared of dangerous driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Met Police chief criticises prosecution of officer cleared of dangerous driving

By Press Association
Sir Mark Rowley (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sir Mark Rowley (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has branded the prosecution of an officer who crashed while driving to the scene of a terror attack as “appalling”.

Pc Paul Fisher, 46, made a “split-second error” when he lost control of his unmarked BMW X5 and ran into the back of a taxi driver’s Toyota before hitting a Ford Fiesta and a wall en route to the stabbing spree carried out by terrorist Sudesh Amman in Streatham, south London, in February 2020.

He was accused of dangerous driving but was cleared on Friday following a trial at Southwark Crown Court, almost four years after being charged.

Speaking outside the court following the verdict, Sir Mark said the case “undermines the confidence of all officers using their powers to keep the public safe”.

He added: “Thank god for the common sense of British juries.

“Paul Fisher is a firearms officer who was under the most unimaginable pressure, driving his vehicle at speed to the scene of a live terrorist attack nearly four years ago.

“He clearly made some mistakes on that drive, the right answer would have been some warnings within the organisation, some re-training, some re-testing to getting back to protecting the public.

“And yet here we are, four years later, when him and his family have faced unimaginable pressure having been pursued for that period of time by the IOPC and forced him into a one-week crown court trial.

“The jury have rightly acquitted him today.”

Pc Fisher, a former Royal Marine who reached speeds of more than 80mph as he raced to the scene, admitted he “let people down” but denied dangerous driving.

He was responding along with two other armed officers in his vehicle to the stabbing spree carried out by Amman in February 2020.

The 20-year-old grabbed a large kitchen knife from a hardware store on Streatham High Road in south London and stabbed two members of the public at random.

Little over a minute later, he was shot dead after pivoting to charge at two undercover police officers.

Fisher was on a surveillance operation at the time of the crash, monitoring Amman after his release from jail 10 days earlier.

Defending Fisher, Kevin Baumber said: “The last thing (he) intended was any kind of harm at all.

“Not all collisions are crimes.”

The drivers of the two vehicles which Fisher’s car collided with – a man and a woman – were left with minor injuries.

The female officer travelling in the back of the police car suffered a cut head and Fisher was bleeding from the ear after the crash.

The officer described the moment he found out the terrorist had begun stabbing people as “pandemonium”.

In a statement given to police, Fisher, who joined the force in 2010, said he believed Amman might be wearing a suicide vest and wanted to get to the scene quickly.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it respects the jury’s decision and will liaise with the Met on the next steps.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “There is no doubt that Pc Fisher was responding to a life-threatening incident in February 2020. A jury, having considered all of the evidence, has acquitted him of dangerous driving and we respect that decision.

“Prior to the crash, Pc Fisher was found to be driving at more than four times the speed limit.

“This, along with other evidence, led us to passing a file to the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) who subsequently authorised the dangerous driving charge. This decision was based on the evidence and the law, which was presented to the jury who today found him not guilty.”

A CPS spokesperson said: “The CPS does not decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence – we make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for the court to consider.

“In this case, we decided it was appropriate for a court to consider one charge of dangerous driving. The jury found the defendant not guilty and we respect its verdict.”