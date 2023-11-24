Anaesthetist facing jail for stealing drugs from hospital ‘for sexual activity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Anaesthetist facing jail for stealing drugs from hospital ‘for sexual activity’

By Press Association
Jonathon Dean arrives at Huntingdon Crown Court (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jonathon Dean arrives at Huntingdon Crown Court (Joe Giddens/PA)

A trainee anaesthetist is facing jail after admitting stealing drugs from the hospital where he was working, planning to use “at least some of them for sexual activity” with a girlfriend.

Judge Philip Grey said he would sentence Jonathon Dean on the basis that his “intention was to use at least some” of the stolen anaesthetic drugs “for sexual activity with Miss (Tara) Slade”.

Dean, of Poplar, east London, stole the drugs from Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone, east London.

The judge told Huntingdon Crown Court on Friday it was “plain (Miss Slade) was anaesthetised”.

He said Dean “knew full well he shouldn’t take drugs (from the hospital) or use them in this way”, but that he would not sentence him on the basis it was “all his idea”.

The judge said Dean was “finished as a doctor”, and adjourned the case while reports are prepared about the defendant.

Jonathon Dean court case
Trainee anaesthetist Jonathon Dean is facing jail (Joe Giddens/ PA)

Dean was about to stand trial when he pleaded guilty to nine counts of the theft of drugs, including morphine, from Whipps Cross Hospital.

Five of the counts, concerning the theft of the drugs cyclizine, ondansetron, propofol, midazolam and morphine, were said to have happened on or before December 14, 2018.

Three of the counts, involving cyclizine, ondansetron and morphine, were said to have happened on or before January 28, 2019.

The ninth count of theft, of propofol, was said to have happened between January 21 and March 21 of this year.

Dean also pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

One count was of the class A drug morphine on January 28, 2019 and the other was of the class C midazolam on December 14, 2018.

He denied a count of unlawfully administering a noxious substance, a mixture of morphine, propofol and midazolam, to Tara Slade with intent to endanger life.

The judge ordered that the count, under the Offences Against the Person Act 1861, lie on the file.

Explaining to jurors why they were not required, the judge said: “You were about to start trying Mr Dean on charges which related to the theft of anaesthetic drugs from Whipps Cross Hospital where he was a trainee anaesthetist.”

He said Dean had pleaded guilty to the thefts and that the prosecution were not seeking a trial on the one outstanding charge so “there is not going to be a trial”.

Catherine Farrelly, prosecuting, said Dean had been “suspended on full pay”.

Dean will be sentenced on February 16 at either Huntingdon Crown Court or Cambridge Crown Court.

The judge granted him bail but told him that a prison sentence was “overwhelmingly the most likely outcome in these proceedings”.