Four sentenced over death of friend after ‘racing’ at ‘simply stupid’ speeds

Four men have been locked up for a combined total of more than 30 years for causing the death of a young woman by “racing” at “simply stupid” speeds.

Denii Reynolds died from “catastrophic injuries” sustained in a car crash in Utterby, Lincolnshire, on October 26 2021, having been a passenger in a vehicle driven by her friend, Keelan Tuke.

Tuke, 21, led a “convoy” of cars driven by Josh Dobb, Riley Duncombe and Keigan Launder, who prosecutors said were racing each other on the A16 in a “misplaced act of bravado”.

All four were convicted of causing Ms Reynolds’ death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by the same means to pensioner Margaret Williams after Tuke’s Citroen C1 crossed into the opposite carriageway and collided with her Vauxhall Corsa.

Jailing the four at Lincoln Crown Court, Judge James House KC said: “I am sure what they were doing was egging each other on, driving in a competitive manner, pushing each other to drive faster.

“In short they were showing off to each other and their passengers.

“Denii Reynolds had her whole life ahead of her. The impact of her death upon her family is incalculable and enduring.

“It is undoubtedly the case that none of these defendants set out that night with the intention of anyone being seriously harmed, let alone killed.

“I am prepared to accept that each of them deeply regrets what happened and with the benefits of hindsight each of them would turn the clock back.”

Ms Reynolds’ father said in a statement that he was “completely heartbroken and devastated” by her death, describing his daughter as having “beautiful eyes, a big smile and an infectious laugh”.

Following the reading of one family statement, Judge House replied: “I am sure she is looking down on you, and is proud of you.”

On the night of the crash, 20-year-old Ms Reynolds was part of a wider group who were travelling from Louth, Lincolnshire, to Cleethorpes.

Prosecutor Jeremy Janes told a trial in September that the “convoy” of cars driven by the defendants had a “cavalier approach” to driving, with the drivers “effectively racing each other” at “simply stupid” speeds.

Later analysis found that then-19-year-old Tuke was driving at speeds up to 98mph – the fastest the car could travel, according to its manufacturer – with the collision happening in a 50mph zone.

Dobb, 21, driving a Ford Fiesta van, Launder, 23, driving a Mercedes A-Class, and 19-year-old Duncombe, driving a Ford Fiesta, were travelling in close proximity, with Dobb described as “revving the nuts off” his 11-year-old vehicle.

Tuke, himself seriously injured in the crash, told jurors he could not remember the crash and denied knowing whether his driving was dangerous or not.

Ms Williams, who attended court for the sentencing, suffered a shattered right foot, broken right leg and fractured ribs in the collision, which happened at around 9.45pm.

In her victim personal statement, read by her son, Ms Williams said the crash required her to stay in hospital for more than a month, with another month needed to learn how to walk again.

She said: “The accident has ruined my life and the road to recovery has been incredibly difficult and painful.”

In her statement, Ms Williams’ daughter-in-law described the defendants – none of whom had any previous convictions – as “immature, irresponsible and dangerous adolescents”.

Tuke, of Grafton Street, Grimsby; Launder, of Louth Road, Grimsby; and Dobb, of Hadleigh Road, Immingham, were all jailed for eight-and-a-half years for Ms Reynolds’ death, and given concurrent three-year sentences for the injuries to Ms Williams.

Duncombe, of Thesiger Walk, Grimsby, who had passed his driving test only a week beforehand and now has a young son, was sentenced to five years and eight months in a young offenders institution, with a concurrent two-year sentence for the injuries to Ms Williams.

All four will also be disqualified from driving for a further five years after their release from prison.