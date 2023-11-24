Police acted appropriately in case of man who died after arrest, watchdog finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police acted appropriately in case of man who died after arrest, watchdog finds

By Press Association
Lincolnshire Police made a mandatory referral to the IOPC after the man’s death (Nick Potts/PA)
The police watchdog has said that officers acted appropriately during the arrest and detention of a man who died after collapsing in custody.

Jaroslaw Kawala, 51, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after his HGV left the A1 and went through a hedgerow in Colsterworth, Lincolnshire, at around 3:45pm on December 21 last year.

He was taken to Grantham Police Station by Lincolnshire Police but collapsed at around 5:30pm in the custody booking-in area. He died at Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre at around 8:40pm that evening.

The force made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which said on Friday that officers had acted appropriately after a post-mortem examination found that Mr Kawala had died from an abdominal haemorrhage and alcohol intoxication.

The IOPC said that officers observed only minimal damage to the HGV at the time of the crash, the airbags had not deployed, and Mr Kawala had no visible injuries, adding that officers “correctly exercised” their powers to arrest him.

It said: “Sadly, Mr Kawala had a medical episode shortly after arrival at custody. We found officers responded promptly to call an ambulance, provide first aid and request a healthcare professional, in line with their training and guidance for medical emergencies.

“Mr Kawala is believed to have sustained the abdominal injury as a result of his stomach impacting the steering wheel during the collision, prior to the arrival of police officers.

“Our investigation found that officers could not have known Mr Kawala had suffered an intra-abdominal bleed in the accident, as this would have only become apparent from specialist medical testing and expertise.”

An inquest concluded on Friday that Mr Kawala died as a result of a road traffic accident.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: “I would again express my condolences to Mr Kawala’s family at this difficult time.

“At the end of our investigation in June this year, we found no evidence that police had contributed in any way to Mr Kawala’s death.

“We found that officers had acted in accordance with policy and procedures both at the accident scene and during his brief detention.”