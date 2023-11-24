Rescue of 41 workers from collapsed tunnel in India face new delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rescue of 41 workers from collapsed tunnel in India face new delay

By Press Association
Rescuers at the site (AP Photo)
Rescuers at the site (AP Photo)

Rescue teams trying to reach 41 construction workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in northern India for nearly two weeks have stopped drilling again after a boring machine hit a new metal obstruction in rock debris.

Devendra Patwal, a disaster management officer, said it could take the rescuers several hours to cut the metal object and resume the final phase of digging at the accident site in Uttarakhand state.

He said the machine was stopped after it had drilled about 6.5ft of the last stretch of 40ft of rock debris that would open a passage for the trapped workers to come out.

India Tunnel Collapse
Rescuers rest at the site of the tunnel collapse (AP)

On Thursday, the platform of the machine became unstable while boring and halted the digging, said Kirti Panwar, a Uttarakhand state government spokesman. It resumed drilling on Friday evening.

He could not say how long it would take to complete the drilling and to bring the construction workers out. They have been trapped since November 12 when a landslide caused a section of the 2.8-mile tunnel to collapse about 650ft from the entrance.

As the rescue operation stretched into the 13th day, teams had drilled through 151ft and needed to excavate up to 40ft more to create a passageway, Mr Panwar said.

Before the work resumed on Friday, rescuers manually dug through debris to remove pieces of metal and prevent further damage, he said.

The rescue teams are also inserting pipes into the dug-out channel and welding them together to serve as a passageway. About 151ft of pipe has been put in so far.

India Tunnel Collapse
Screengrab from footage showing one of the trapped workers (Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force/AP)

Members of the National Disaster Response Force plan to bring the workers out one by one on stretchers fitted with wheels.

The mountainous terrain in the area has proven to be a challenge for the drilling machine, which broke down last weekend as rescue teams attempted to dig horizontally towards the trapped workers. The machine’s high-intensity vibrations also caused more debris to fall.

The drilling had to stop again on Wednesday after the boring machine hit a metal girder, causing damage to its blades.

Authorities have supplied the trapped workers with hot meals through a 6in pipe after days of just dry food sent through a narrower pipe. Oxygen is being supplied through a separate pipe.

Most of the trapped workers are migrant laborers from across the country. Many of their families have travelled to the accident site, where they have camped out for days.

India Tunnel Collapse
Haridwar Sharma waits for news of his brother Sushil (AP)

“We are all waiting here, hoping they come out,” said Haridwar Sharma, whose brother Sushil is among the workers. “It is not in our hands… the administration is at it, the machinery is there. With God’s blessing, we are hopeful.”

Officials earlier released a video from a camera pushed through the pipe that showed the workers in their construction hats moving around the blocked tunnel while communicating with rescuers on walkie-talkies.

The tunnel the workers were building was designed as part of the Chardham all-weather road, which will connect various Hindu pilgrimage sites.

Some experts say the project, a flagship initiative of the federal government, will exacerbate fragile conditions in the upper Himalayas, where several towns are built on landslide debris.

Large numbers of pilgrims and tourists visit Uttarakhand’s many Hindu temples, with the number increasing over the years due to the continued construction of buildings and roads.