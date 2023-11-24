First frost of autumn could see temperatures drop to minus 5C

Temperatures could fall to as low as minus 5C in rural parts of the country as autumn’s first widespread frost hits the UK.

The chilly feel is set to take hold on Friday night as a harsh frost is expected to lead to temperatures dropping.

The cold spell could also see snow fall next week, according to the Met Office.

🌤️ Many places waking up to a frosty but bright start to Saturday 🌦️ A few showers continuing across eastern coasts of England with winds gradually easing through the morning 💨 📉 Feeling cold, especially in the breeze pic.twitter.com/WPN8Z1HtS4 — Met Office (@metoffice) November 24, 2023

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said temperatures could drop to minus 5C or possibly minus 7C across north-western England and in the south, and minus 4C in rural areas of Wales on Saturday morning.

The North West and parts of southern Scotland is where the temperatures will particularly drop – and the chill will remain for much of the day.

She said: “There will be a crisp but sunny start to the weekend for many areas and it will still be a little cloudy across the east coast.

“Showers will come and go across parts of Norfolk as well as northern Scotland.”

Many Britons could see a sunny Saturday with afternoon temperatures in the west that have warmed up to 8-9C, but the evening may bring more frost across eastern areas.

With the working week coming to an end, here is your latest #4cast for Saturday below 🌤️ 🧣 🧤 pic.twitter.com/yubPNSYQkn — Met Office (@metoffice) November 24, 2023

A rainy Sunday for many is forecast before becoming colder again through Monday evening and widespread overnight frosts.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Harris said: “Early next week, following a brief more unsettled interlude, we expect to see a return to widely cold but quiet conditions.

“Some rain, or showers, are likely to affect some parts of the east coast, and these could turn increasingly wintry over higher ground areas towards the middle of the week.”

He added: “It does look as though there will be a trend towards something more unsettled, as areas of cloud and rain attempt to move across the UK.

“At present, the most likely outcome beyond mid-week is that rain from the west slowly moves east, with snow possible over higher ground, and a continued risk of showers over eastern parts.

“However, there is a chance that a more active weather system arrives from the southwest, which would bring more widespread rain, stronger winds, and the potential for more significant snowfall should the air over the UK become sufficiently cold ahead of it.”