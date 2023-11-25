What the papers say – November 25

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – November 25

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The release of the first hostages from Gaza dominates the front pages of Saturday’s newspapers after the first day of the temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The Guardian says “war is paused” as the 24 hostages are freed while the FT Weekend tells of “West Bank joy” as 39 Palestinian prisoners are released by Israel as the “truce takes hold in Gaza”.

“Freed at last” is the headline in the Daily Mirror, which says five children are among the released hostages, while The Independent opts for a similar headline as it tells of the “joy for waiting families”.

The iWeekend follows the same path, saying “free after 48 days” above a picture of hostages being released, but tells of “growing anger” at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu among the families of remaining hostages.

The same picture is used on the front of The Times, which says “at last, freedom for some” but also finds room on its front page for Home Secretary James Cleverly’s remarks that the Government’s Rwanda policy is not the “be all and end all”.

The Daily Telegraph also carries a picture of freed Israeli hostages, but leads on the chairman of Comic Relief’s resignation over the charity’s stance on Gaza.

Away from Gaza, the Daily Mail says a freeze on personal tax thresholds – which it describes as a “stealth tax raid on incomes” – could be scrapped in the Budget or the Conservative’s election manifesto, four years earlier than planned.

The Daily Express concentrates on Dame Esther Rantzen, who is looking forward to the “precious present” of a family Christmas as new drugs “hold back” her cancer.

And the Daily Star turns the spotlight on the maligned town of Stockton, proclaiming it a “garden of Eden” after it became embroiled in a parliamentary row.