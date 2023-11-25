Widespread frost as overnight temperatures fall across the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Widespread frost as overnight temperatures fall across the UK

By Press Association
Temperatures fell well below freezing across large parts of the UK overnight (PA)
Temperatures fell well below freezing across large parts of the UK overnight.

Met Office figures said Eskdalemuir in Dumfries & Galloway saw the lowest recorded overnight temperature as it reached minus 6C early on Saturday with parts of Scotland forecast to remain well below freezing into Saturday morning.

Sennybridge in Powys dropped to minus 5C overnight with many other rural areas seeing similar temperatures.

The first widespread frost of the autumn for much of the UK saw sub-zero temperatures as far south as Somerset with only the north of Scotland and parts of the east and south west of England staying widely above freezing overnight.

After a cold, frosty start, Saturday will be a mainly dry day with light winds and plenty of sunny spells.

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: “There will be a crisp but sunny start to the weekend for many areas and it will still be a little cloudy across the east coast.

“Showers will come and go across parts of Norfolk as well as northern Scotland.”

Much of Scotland is expected to see a maximum temperature of around 4C with the rest of the UK reaching a high of 6C or 7C before dropping back as night falls with the east of England likely to see another frost.

A rainy day is forecast for many on Sunday and Monday before becoming colder again with widespread overnight frosts before some brighter skies on Tuesday and the risk of snow in places later in the week.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Harris said: “Early next week, following a brief more unsettled interlude, we expect to see a return to widely cold but quiet conditions.

“Some rain, or showers, are likely to affect some parts of the east coast, and these could turn increasingly wintry over higher ground areas towards the middle of the week.”

He added: “It does look as though there will be a trend towards something more unsettled, as areas of cloud and rain attempt to move across the UK.

“At present, the most likely outcome beyond midweek is that rain from the west slowly moves east, with snow possible over higher ground, and a continued risk of showers over eastern parts.

“However, there is a chance that a more active weather system arrives from the southwest, which would bring more widespread rain, stronger winds, and the potential for more significant snowfall should the air over the UK become sufficiently cold ahead of it.”