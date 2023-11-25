Police appeal over ‘wanted man’ who killed motorcyclist in 2016 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Police appeal over ‘wanted man’ who killed motorcyclist in 2016 crash

By Press Association
Gerald Cotter was jailed for seven years in 2017 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Gerald Cotter was jailed for seven years in 2017 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Police have appealed for the public’s help to find a “wanted man” who killed a young motorcycle display team instructor in a crash near the Olympic Park in 2016.

Former bus driver Gerald Cotter had taken cocaine and was doing almost double the speed limit when he caused the collision that killed 23-year-old Kieron Fevrier in Leyton, east London, in November 2016.

The 56-year-old had been travelling in his Vauxhall Meriva at more than 50mph in the 30mph zone, forcing other motorists to swerve and brake suddenly as he overtook on the opposite side of the road.

He was sentenced in March 2017 to seven years in jail – six years for causing death by dangerous driving plus a year to run concurrently for having no insurance at the time of the crash.

The judge also jailed him for a further year for handling stolen goods and a blade, to run consecutively to the driving offences, and disqualified him from driving for eight and a half years.

Cotter, who has links with the Hackney area, has been recalled to prison for breaching conditions of his release, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force warned that anyone spotting Cotter should not approach him but call 999 immediately.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via X – formerly Twitter – @MetCC, quoting CAD 3190/22 Nov, or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.