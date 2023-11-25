Huge 40ft Parliament Christmas tree put up to mark festive season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huge 40ft Parliament Christmas tree put up to mark festive season

By Press Association
The tree was put up next to Big Ben on Saturday (UK Parliament/Roger Harris/PA)
A 40ft Christmas tree has been put up at the Houses of Parliament to mark the beginning of the festive season in Westminster.

The Sitka spruce was selected from among the 150 million trees in Kielder Forest, Northumberland, and will stand at the foot of Big Ben.

Forestry England workers felled the 40-year-old pine earlier this month, before it was wrapped and put on a lorry for the journey to London.

After arriving on Saturday, the tree was put into position by workers using a crane, before it was decorated with lights.

Workers used a crane to put the 40ft tree up (UK Parliament/Roger Harris/PA)

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said: “The arrival of the Christmas tree from Forestry England brings great joy and excitement to our parliamentary community – and lighting it offers us the opportunity to come together to celebrate the start of the festive season and share best wishes for a peaceful year ahead.”

Lord McFall of Alcluith, the Lord Speaker, said: “The arrival of this majestic tree marks the beginning of the festive period in Westminster. I hope it will be a happy and peaceful time across the United Kingdom.

“Once again, I’d like to thank Forestry England for bringing some Christmas cheer to Parliament.”

Another 25ft tree has been delivered to Westminster Hall and a 10ft one will stand in the Speaker’s State Apartments.

In January the trees will be recycled and sent to be chipped and used for composting.

Forestry England has provided free Christmas trees to Parliament for the past 20 years.