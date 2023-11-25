Brighton return to winning ways by edging Forest in thriller

Ten-man Brighton ended their six-game winless run in the Premier League by beating Nottingham Forest 3-2 in a drama-filled encounter at the City Ground.

Injuries and their Europa League exertions had caught up with the Seagulls as they last won against Bournemouth at the end of September, but they put that right in testing circumstances.

They fell behind to Anthony Elanga’s early opener but were in total control after Evan Ferguson’s fine goal and Joao Pedro’s double put them 3-1 up.

But the complexion of the game changed when VAR advised referee Anthony Taylor to give Forest a penalty, with Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk seeing red for his over-zealous protest.

Morgan Gibbs-White scored from the spot but Forest could not find a leveller and Brighton held on for a much-needed win, which keeps them on the shoulder of the top seven.

For Forest this was a first home defeat in the Premier League since April and with just one win in the last nine games, boss Steve Cooper might be starting to feel the pressure.

His side enjoyed the perfect start as they went ahead inside the opening three minutes.

Gibbs-White picked the ball up on the right and surged forward before sending in a cross which was perfect for Elanga to head back across goal into the far corner.

It could have been a platform for Forest to build on but they did not take the opportunity and the visitors began to get a foothold in the game.

The hosts created their first chance in the 18th minute when Billy Gilmour was teed up on the edge of the penalty area, but he shot straight at Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Ferguson made no such mistake in the 26th minute as he pulled Brighton level with a fine finish.

Pascal Gross fizzed a ball into him on the edge of the area, he took a touch and then curled a sublime finish into the bottom corner.

The Seagulls continued to look the better side and went ahead in first-half added time.

Pedro ghosted in late to meet Gross’ cross with a thumping header as the £30million-man scored for the first time in the league since September.

Things got even better for Brighton just before the hour as they made it 3-1 from the penalty spot.

Chris Wood needlessly tugged Pedro to the floor and the striker picked himself up and converted with ease.

The drama arrived in the 69th minute as Callum Hudson-Odoi was barged over by Jack Hinshelwood, though referee Taylor chose not to award the penalty.

He was advised to check his pitchside monitor by VAR official Graham Scott and subsequently changed his decision.

Seagulls captain Dunk did not take the news well and earned two yellow cards in the space of 21 seconds for dissent but took much longer before he eventually left the field.

After some pushing and shoving in the penalty area, Gibbs-White kept his calm to convert the penalty almost seven minutes after the foul was awarded.

That set up a grandstand finish and Forest thought they had snatched a point in the last minute of 10 added on but Bart Verbruggen palmed away Ryan Yates’ header.