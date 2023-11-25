Brighton boss explains ‘big, big celebration’ and says no disrespect was meant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brighton boss explains ‘big, big celebration’ and says no disrespect was meant

By Press Association
Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi celebrates at the final whistle following the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Picture date: Saturday November 25, 2023.
Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi celebrates at the final whistle following the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Picture date: Saturday November 25, 2023.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi made no apology for celebrating his side’s 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest like they had won the Champions League final.

De Zerbi sprinted straight to the away fans at the City Ground, without shaking counterpart Steve Cooper’s hand, after his side ended a six-game winless run in a drama-filled Premier League encounter.

The Seagulls looked primed for an easy three points after a tidy finish from Evan Ferguson and Joao Pedro’s double, the second from the penalty spot, put them 3-1 up after Anthony Elanga’s early goal for Forest.

But the complexion of the game changed when VAR advised referee Anthony Taylor to give Forest a penalty, with Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk seeing red for his over-zealous protest.

Morgan Gibbs-White scored from the spot but Forest could not find a leveller and Brighton held on for a much-needed win, which moves them into the top seven.

“I want to explain our celebration, it wasn’t disrespectful to the opponent because I am used to living inside of football, but we are suffering a lot with injuries, we lost two players in the first half, we suffered a red card, we lost two points in the last games against Sheffield United and Fulham, the last win in the Premier League was at the end of September.

“We are suffering a lot because it is one of the toughest times in my career. It was a big, big celebration.

“We are very happy and I am very proud of the character and attitude we showed in a very tough moment. Without 10 players if Brighton can compete in two competitions, seventh in the league, and in the Europa League with Ajax, AEK Athens and Marseille, it is difficult.

“We celebrated it like the final in the Champions League, it was not the Champions League, but the way we won the game with 10 players without the captain was excellent.”

Dunk received a straight red card for foul and abusive language following Taylor’s decision to award Forest a penalty, which came 21 seconds after he was booked for encroaching while Taylor checked the VAR monitor.

De Zerbi admitted Dunk apologised to his team-mates but will not face any internal disciplinary action.

“I have not spoken yet with Lewis, he is a good guy, maybe he made a mistake,” De Zerbi added. “For me the situation is not clear. We have to accept the referee’s decision.

“I always accept the referee’s decision. Dunky is a fan of Brighton, he is not a simple player. We can understand his emotion and his mistakes.

“I don’t like rules. I am not a policeman, I am coach. He said sorry to everyone, he has understood his mistake.”

Forest boss Cooper said would have liked the opportunity to shake De Zerbi’s hand at full-time.

“I have not seen him. I don’t want to get into that, to be fair,” he said.

“If you ask me I am a British coach, I have been brought up in always shaking hands after games and showing respect and trying to win and lose with dignity.

“I am not saying he has not done that, you’ll have to ask him. If you ask me about what I will do, I will always shake hands.

“But I understand that elsewhere it is a bit different. That is how it is.”