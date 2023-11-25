Congolese Nobel laureate kicks off presidential campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Congolese Nobel laureate kicks off presidential campaign

By Press Association
Dr Denis Mukwege is bidding to become president (Bob Edme/AP)
Dr Denis Mukwege is bidding to become president (Bob Edme/AP)

Congolese Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr Denis Mukwege kicked off his campaign for president in next month’s election on Saturday, promising to tackle corruption and the violent conflict ravaging communities in the country’s east.

The 68-year-old renowned medical doctor told a crowd of supporters in Bukavu city in the eastern South Kivu province that he would also end famine in Congo, a richly endowed but impoverished country battling high rates of poverty and hunger.

“This is the pillar of the work we are going to do to give back to the Congolese people their dignity and their value,” Dr Mukwege told at least 2,000 people gathered in Bukavu, his home town.

Dr Mukwege was named the joint winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 for his work in supporting victims of sexual violence in the fighting in Congo through the Panzi Hospital he founded.

He is known for his years-long activism in the country, surviving an assassination attempt in 2012 and facing death threats.

Dr Mukwege is seeking to run in the December 20 election against Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi — who is seeking re-election — and several other popular opposition figures, including Martin Fayulu, a former oil executive who lost to Mr Thisekedi five years ago; businessman Moise Katumbi; and former Prime Minister Matata Ponyo.

“When you entrust me with the governance of this country, the first thing I want to do is to do everything to set up an army that will be structured and modernised,” he said. “If you vote well, your lives will improve and if you vote badly, you will still remain slaves.”

Fighting in eastern Congo has been simmering for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources, while others try to defend their communities. But it spiked in late 2021 when the M23 rebel group, which had been largely dormant, resurfaced and started capturing territory.

Some of Dr Mukwege’s supporters said they were optimistic he would win.

“He is a candidate who is a choice of the Congolese people because he is a candidate from civil society,” said Nabitu Aline, a supporter and resident of Bukavu. “We expect a lot from him, he is our hope.”