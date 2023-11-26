Japanese and Chinese ministers meet in bid to resolve seafood dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Japanese and Chinese ministers meet in bid to resolve seafood dispute

By Press Association
Japanese foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa, left, and her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, shake hands during their bilateral talk (Kyodo News via AP)
Top diplomats from Japan and China met for bilateral talks on Saturday to try to resolve disputes including China’s ban on Japanese seafood, which has hit Japanese exporters.

Japanese foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa and her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, met in South Korea’s southern port city of Busan. They will join their host, Park Jin, for three-way talks on Sunday.

Ms Kamikawa, who took office in September and met with Mr Wang in person for the first time, said their meeting was “extremely meaningful.”

She said they had agreed to start security and economic meetings, but gave no details.

South Korea Japan China
Delegation of South Korea, centre, China, right, and Japan, left, attend the trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting in Busan, South Korea (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool)

Japanese and Chinese leaders met 10 days ago in San Francisco, on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, and achieved a vague agreement on easing the seafood dispute.

China’s ban on Japanese seafood has been in place since the tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear power plant began discharging treated radioactive wastewater into the sea on August 24.

Japan says the waste water is much safer than international standards and that the International Atomic Energy Agency has concluded the environmental and health impact of its release is negligible.

China calls the discharge “nuclear-contaminated water”.

Mr Wang said China opposed Japan’s “irresponsible action” of releasing the wastewater into the sea, according to a readout of the meeting by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

He called for an independent monitoring mechanism for the wastewater release.

Mr Wang said China and Japan should establish that they “are co-operative partners rather than threats to each other, and they should be committed to peaceful development”.

The foreign ministers from Japan, South Korea and China will meet on Sunday to set the stage for resuming a trilateral summit of their leaders, which has not been held since 2019 due to the Covid-19 outbreak and their complicated ties.

Japan, South Korea and China are close economic and cultural partners, but their relationships have suffered on-and-off setbacks due to a mix of issues, including Japan’s wartime atrocities, the US-China rivalry and North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes.