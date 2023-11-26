Temperatures to plunge again next week with chance of sleet and snow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Temperatures to plunge again next week with chance of sleet and snow

By Press Association
Rain could turn to sleet and snow later this week (Jane Barlow/PA)
Temperatures are set to plunge again midway through next week, with a chance of sleet and snow falling in some areas.

The Met Office said a brief return to slightly milder conditions would make way for a widespread chilly spell, with figures potentially falling as low as -8C.

It comes after northern and eastern parts of the UK experienced sub-zero temperatures on both Friday and Saturday evening.

Greg Dewhurst, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Overall, (it is) generally a cold week to come – less cold tonight into tomorrow morning, for a time a short, less cold spell, before frost and fog are the main features initially.

“Then (there is) potential for some rain and some hill snow as we move through the latter part of Wednesday into Thursday.”

An area of low pressure moving in from the south west on Thursday could meet colder air and create rain across southern England and Wales which could turn to snow over higher ground.

There will also be a risk of some wintry showers in the northern half of the UK with the potential for hill snow, with temperatures below average.

Mr Dewhurst said the vast majority of the UK will be frost-free on Sunday night, due to the cloud and rain around, with temperatures generally between 3C and 6C.

Scotland could see temperatures dip as low as -3C, with showers possibly turning into sleet and snow over higher ground.

England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be quite cloudy with outbreaks of rain on Monday morning, before an area of low pressure pulls south eastwards towards the continent to create brighter spells.

Figures will peak in double figures in southern England and Wales on Monday but will begin to slide heading into Tuesday, which will be largely dry with some early fog and sunny spells.

It will be a widely frosty evening on Tuesday night, with temperatures generally around -2C to -5C and possibly as low as -8C in the far north of England and rural Scotland.

The coldest recorded temperature so far this autumn was -7.7C in Shap, Cumbria, in the early hours of Saturday morning.