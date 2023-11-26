Ollie Watkins hails a ‘massive three points’ for Aston Villa at Tottenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ollie Watkins hails a ‘massive three points’ for Aston Villa at Tottenham

By Press Association
Pau Torres headed an equaliser at the end of the first half (John Walton/PA)
Pau Torres headed an equaliser at the end of the first half (John Walton/PA)

Ollie Watkins hailed a “massive three points” after Aston Villa came from behind to win 2-1 at Tottenham.

Giovani Lo Celso put Spurs in front after 22 minutes, before Pau Torres headed an equaliser in first-half stoppage time.

England forward Watkins scored a second just after the hour which proved enough to take Villa above their hosts and into the top four.

“They are where they are in the league because of how they’re playing, so a massive three points,” Watkins told Sky Sports.

“It’s unbelievable, a great feeling and we are playing great football, but we’re not getting carried away.

“We’re not even at Christmas yet and we have some tough matches coming up, so we have to keep going.”

It was a third consecutive defeat for Spurs, whose profligacy in front of goal cost them as Villa went on to secure an eighth win from their last 10 matches.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou told Sky Sports: “A tough outcome, but I couldn’t be happier with the way the boys played.

“I’m really proud of them. I thought we played some fantastic football and on another day we would have won comfortably. I can’t fault the effort they put into the game.

“There’s no frustration. We played well and as a manager that’s all you can ask for.

“Sometimes the outcomes don’t go the way you want, but as a manager I want the players committed to what we are trying to do and they were all totally committed.

“On another day we would have had a few goals but it was a combination of outstanding goalkeeping and woodwork.

“From my perspective all I can ask is what they gave. The players played an outstanding game of football and as a manager that’s all we can ask for.”