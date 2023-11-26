Jacksonville Jaguars hold off Houston Texans to remain in charge of AFC South

The Jacksonville Jaguars held off the Houston Texans to win 24-21 and maintain their grip on the AFC South.

Brandon McManus’ 53-yard field goal for the Jaguars with just over 11 minutes remaining looked to have made sure of victory at the NRG Stadium.

The Texans, though, set up a tense finish after a touchdown for Nico Collins, but a late long-range field goal attempt from Matt Ammendola fell short as divisional leaders Jacksonville improved to 8-3 this season.

The Atlanta Falcons moved into a tie for first place in the NFC South alongside New Orleans with a 24-15 win over the Saints.

The Falcons ended a three-game losing streak with rookie Bijan Robinson running for 91 yards and a crucial touchdown in the fourth quarter as Desmond Ridder overcame two interceptions.

Victory at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium moves the Falcons on to a 5-6 record in a tie with the Saints, who have now lost back-to-back games.

A one-yard touchdown from Jonathan Taylor (28) proved decisive (Michael Conroy/AP)

Indianapolis Colts running-back Jonathan Taylor scored two touchdowns in a 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Tampa Bay had fought back to cut the deficit to 20-17 in the fourth quarter, but a one-yard rush from Taylor and Chase McLaughlin’s late field goal proved decisive.

The Bucs slumped to a sixth loss in their past seven games, but still have a remote divisional chance in a poor NFC South.

Kenny Pickett threw a season-high 278 yards to help the Pittsburgh Steelers edge out the Cincinnati Bengals 16-10 at Paycor Stadium.

Pat Freiermuth also returned a career-best 120 yards receiving as the Steelers claimed their seventh win of the season.

Chris Boswell kicked two field goals during the fourth quarter to fend off any fightback from their AFC North rivals.

Titans Claw Out 17-10 Win Over the Panthers @LGUS — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 26, 2023

Derrick Henry rushed for two touchdowns as the Tennessee Titans defeated the Carolina Panthers 17-10 in Nashville.

Quarterback Will Levis completed 18 of 28 passes, totalling for 185 yards, as the Titans ended a three-match losing streak, which all came on the road.

The Panthers, meanwhile, slipped to a 10th defeat, with the worst record in the NFL.

New York Giants’ Randy Bullock kicked a decisive field goal (Seth Wenig/AP)

A late field goal from Randy Bullock helped the New York Giants edge out the New England Patriots 10-7 in East Rutherford to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Tommy DeVito threw a touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins late in the first half, which proved the difference.

The Patriots had a chance to level things up late on but Chad Ryland’s 35-yard field goal dropped just wide with only three seconds left.