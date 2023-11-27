Government announces £16 million funding for Forest Research programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government announces £16 million funding for Forest Research programme

By Press Association
Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire is one of the country’s best-known forests (John Walton/PA)
The Government has announced £16 million of funding for the Forest Research programme looking into climate and pest resilient woodlands.

A competition for a new national forest will also be launched this week, alongside the unveiling of two new community forests.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the increased risk of tree disease and pests, such as ips beetles and ash dieback, alongside the impacts of climate change meant the habitats for thousands of species of wildlife were threatened.

The funding will support vital research into ways to mitigate and prevent these impacts and the continued planting of more trees.

This includes studying the complex networks of soil nutrients and plant roots, the natural self- planting of tree seeds and agroforestry, where trees and agricultural crops grow on the same piece of land.

The Forest Research programme backs 30 projects working with 27 partner organisations, while supporting efforts to increase England’s tree canopy.

Forestry Minister Rebecca Pow said: “Not only do we need to plant trees, for tomorrow, we also need to support their long-term protection from the host of threats they face due a changing climate.

“Today we are investing a further £16 million in vital research to help support the resilience of our trees and woodland as part of our ambitious plans to increase tree planting across the country.”

Sir William Worsley, Forestry Commission chairman, said: “Trees can only help mitigate the impact of a changing climate if they are resilient to those challenges themselves.

“Forest Research will be vital to supporting tree planting activity through building the evidence base to inform and improve our management of trees and selection of resilient species for the future to increase woodland cover for future generations.”

Forestry Commission Christmas trees
A Forestry Commission employee fells a sustainably grown Christmas tree in the Dalby forest, part of the North York Moors National Park (Danny Lawson/PA)

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay will also launch a competition for a new national forest this week, with the winning location receiving up to £10 million of funding.

Communities will be able to put their local areas forward, with applicants assessed on how the new forest would transform the local area, create habitats for wildlife and help the country meet net zero targets.

Successful bids will be announced by autumn 2024.

Two new community forests will be unveiled in Derbyshire and the Tees Valley, which will see around 370 hectares of woodland planted by 2025.

The announcements are part of a Government package aimed at helping people across the country access nature and support nature recovery.

Mr Barclay said: “Public access to nature is so vital, which is why we pledged in our Environmental Improvement Plan that everyone should have access to green space or water within a 15-minute walk from their home – such as woodlands, wetlands, parks or rivers.

“This new forest for the nation will help make that happen.

“As a former health secretary, I have seen the benefits that nature has for people’s physical and mental wellbeing. 

“Bringing these spaces closer to where people live and work is a key priority for me personally.”

Defra’s England Trees Action Plan and Environmental Improvement Plan set out targets to treble tree planting rates by the end of the current Parliament and to achieve at least 16.5% of tree and woodland cover by 2050.