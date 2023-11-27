Mutated gene thought to exist in just 4% of people could ‘help tackle obesity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Mutated gene thought to exist in just 4% of people could ‘help tackle obesity’

By Press Association
Scientists have identified a mutated gene helps regulate appetite, weight and insulin (Steve Parsons/PA)
Scientists have identified a mutated gene helps regulate appetite, weight and insulin (Steve Parsons/PA)

A gene variant that helps regulate body weight could aid in tackling obesity, scientists have said.

The ZFHX3 gene mutation – thought to exist in just 4% of people – has been found to control parts of the brain responsible for appetite.

Scientists at Nottingham Trent University and MRC Harwell have uncovered the mechanism which allows the mutated gene to play a key role in regulating appetite, weight and the insulin hormone – which helps keep blood sugar under control and prevents diabetes complications – in mice.

The team found that it can affect a region of the brain known as the hypothalamus – which controls appetite, food intake, hunger and thirst – by switching on and off the function of other genes there.

The researchers said understanding this pathway, which has been reported in the journal FASEB (Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology, could pave the way for new targeted weight loss therapies.

Dr Rebecca Dumbell, a researcher in Nottingham Trent University’s School of Science and Technology, said: “For the first time, we have demonstrated a role for this gene to alter growth and energy balance with a protein altering mutation similar to a variant found at low frequency in the human population.

“There is a big genetic component related to our appetite and growth but it’s not fully understood.

“Understanding what is happening in those who have the mutation paves the way to exploring potential new weight loss intervention targets for all people.”

Dr Dumbell believes the ZFHX3 mutation, which plays a similar role in mice and people, may “explain a way in which some people have a smaller appetite, and so tend not to gain as much weight as others”.

While everyone has the ZFHX3 gene, the specific mutation to be driving this mechanism is thought to exist in just 4% of people.

Dr Dumbell said: “It is likely one of many different mutations that make people different in their natural ability to stick to a diet in the first place.”

For the study, the researchers monitored the food intake of mice with the mutated ZFHX3 gene alongside those who did not have the gene variation.

They found those with the mutation had a lower food intake, a shorter body length, and lower levels of insulin and another hormone known as leptin, which helps to regulate body weight.

They mice also ate about 12% less, and at age one, and weighed about 20% less than those without the mutation.

The researchers said the lower insulin levels suggest that the mice with less body fat have healthier blood sugar regulation and, therefore, are less likely to be at risk from conditions such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Dr Dumbell, who received £100,000 funding from the Academy of Medical Sciences as part of a two-year project to further explore the role of the gene, said: “Our future work will look at how the ZFHX3 gene acts in key parts of the brain, this will help narrow down exactly how it works to change how much the mice eat, or how fast their metabolism is.

“The current work tells us that it does this, but doesn’t tell us how – that’s what the planned work will do.

“Understanding how this works will (also) allow us to understand how different people might struggle more to maintain a ‘healthy’ weight.”