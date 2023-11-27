Former England footballer Ian Wright among those to collect honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former England footballer Ian Wright among those to collect honours

By Press Association
Wright is a passionate advocate of women’s football (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Former Arsenal and England footballer Ian Wright is set to be made an OBE in an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

The 60-year-old, who played professionally between 1985 and 2000, will receive the honour for his services to football and to charity.

Wright has gone on to carve out a successful broadcast career since retiring, both as a TV presenter and football pundit with regular slots on BBC, ITV, and Premier League TV.

Soccer – FA Barclays Premiership – Arsenal v Manchester City – Highbury
Former Arsenal player Ian Wright (Nick Potts/PA)

He was made an MBE in the 2000 New Year Honours shortly after his retirement from playing, and received the Freedom of the City of London earlier this month.

Wright’s career began in Sunday league football while working as a plasterer, before he signed his first professional contract at Crystal Palace aged 21 and went on to score more than 100 times for the club.

He later signed for Arsenal for a then-club record £2.5 million in 1991 and became the team’s all-time top scorer, as well as winning a Premier League title, two FA Cups and one League Cup.

His career also saw short spells at West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Celtic and Burnley before retirement, as well as 33 caps and nine goals for England.

Wright is a passionate advocate of women’s football and supported the Government review of women’s football led by Karen Carney this year.

England Women’s Rugby Union Captain Sarah Hunter will be made a CBE for services to the sport.

Rugby Union – 6 Nations Launch – The Hurlingham Club
England Women’s Rugby Union Captain Sarah Hunter will be made a CBE (Stephen Pond/PA)

The 38-year-old is England’s all-time most capped rugby player with 138, and captained her side at the 2021 Rugby World Cup.

Hunter, who made her England debut in 2007, was named World Rugby Women’s Player of the Year in 2016 and announced her retirement from international rugby earlier this year.

She was made an MBE in the 2015 New Year Honours.