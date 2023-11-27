Economy top priority as New Zealand prime minister takes office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Economy top priority as New Zealand prime minister takes office

By Press Association
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, centre, stands during the swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Wellington (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald/AP)
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, centre, stands during the swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Wellington (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald/AP)

Christopher Luxon has made improving the economy his top priority after being sworn in as New Zealand’s prime minister.

The 53-year-old former businessman leads a conservative coalition after his National Party struck a deal with two smaller parties following last month’s general election.

After Monday’s swearing-in ceremony, which was presided over by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, Mr Luxon said the job was an “awesome responsibility.”

He said he would look to finalise a 100-day plan quickly and planned a visit to Australia before Christmas.

Mr Luxon said he needed to get a Treasury briefing on the state of the government’s finances.

He said: “We are concerned and worried that it’s been a deteriorating picture for a number of months now.”

Under the coalition agreement, Mr Luxon has promised to deliver tax cuts and train 500 more police officers within two years, as well as less government bureaucracy with a 6.5% cut to the public service.

New Zealand Politics
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, centre, walks with his coalition partners, New Zealand First leader Winston Peters, right, and ACT leader David Seymour (Mark Mitchell/NZ Herald/AP)

The new government also plans to repeal tobacco restrictions approved last year, including requirements for low nicotine levels in cigarettes, fewer retailers and a lifetime ban for youth.

“We will continue to make sure we have good education programs and encourage people to take up vapes as a cessation tool,” Luxon said.

Critics said the plan was a setback for public health and a win for the tobacco industry.

Chris Hipkins officially resigned as the nation’s 41st prime minister on Monday and said he wished Mr Luxon and his coalition partners well. He said the country had been through tough times, but the economy was turning a corner.

Mr Hipkins, who held the top job for 10 months after Jacinda Ardern unexpectedly resigned in January, plans to remain in Parliament as opposition leader.