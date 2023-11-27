Women workers struggling to access toilet facilities, says union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Women workers struggling to access toilet facilities, says union

By Press Association
Unite said some respondents to a recent survey said they never have access to a toilet in the workplace (Alamy/PA)
Unite said some respondents to a recent survey said they never have access to a toilet in the workplace (Alamy/PA)

Women workers are struggling to access toilets, with some revealing there are no toilets where they work, research suggests.

A survey of more than 12,000 women by the Unite union showed that 14% said they only sometimes or occasionally have access to toilets at work.

Unite said 1% of respondents said they never have access to a toilet in the workplace.

The union said it was building on the survey to identify employers who are failing in their legal duty to provide clean and accessible toilets and will hold them to account.

Asked whether toilets were clean, with hot and cold running water, soap and toilet paper, 17% said occasionally or sometimes and 2% said never.

Nearly half of female bus workers reported only sometimes or occasionally having access to a toilet.

Access to clean and properly stocked toilets was a serious issue for civil air transport workers as well, with 27% reporting they only sometimes or occasionally have access to them.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “It is shameful that so many female workers still do not have decent toilets within the workplace. This is a very serious industrial issue.”

Unite national equalities officer Alison Spenser-Scragg said: “It is a legal requirement for employers to provide accessible and clean toilets, including sanitary bins, yet this survey shows that many are in contravention of the law.

“The fact that so many women are being left without toilet dignity at work is a national disgrace. Unite will challenge it in every workplace it is found to be occurring.”

Responses to the survey included:

“I have had multiple urine infections since starting and have had to take sick days because of them. I had the constant urge to go which is not good for driving buses four hours at a time. I believe these have been caused by not being able to go when you need to sometimes.”

“I mostly use public facilities as out on the road there are very few of them and more often than not they are closed. Very rarely do they have toilet paper and are disgustingly filthy. I struggle with this and try not to drink any fluids on certain duties.”

“For people with certain conditions there are not always enough accessible facilities available near our work and restroom areas. Sanitary bins in some of the facilities have not been emptied for months or even a year.”

“Toilets have been left broken/unfixed for months and months leaving inadequate provision for the number of female workers.”

“I work in a male environment and out of office the toilets are disgusting. I have raised this several times to no avail.”