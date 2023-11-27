Patience wearing thin over DUP Stormont blockade – McDonald

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Patience wearing thin over DUP Stormont blockade – McDonald

By Press Association
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said patience was wearing thin with the DUP blockade of Stormont (Brian Lawless/PA)
Patience is wearing thin with the DUP’s continued blockade of the Stormont powersharing institutions, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has said.

Ms McDonald also said she was concerned about reports of memos circulating suggesting “further foot dragging”.

She was responding after the Belfast Telegraph reported an internal memo from DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson stating that his party isn’t “fixated with timelines” and won’t be “calendar led” in its talks with the Government to reach a deal to restore Stormont.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has reportedly said his party will not be fixated with timelines (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP has been blocking powersharing at Stormont for more than a year and a half in protest at the internal UK trade barriers created by Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

The unionist party has been involved in negotiations with the Government about the Windsor Framework, which reformed the protocol, and is seeking further assurances, by way of legislation, over Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market.

Speculation has been growing in recent weeks that the DUP could be closing in on an agreement with the Government, with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris stating the talks are in their “final phase”.

However, in an internal message to his party at the weekend, reported in the Belfast Telegraph, Sir Jeffrey said: “While some are fixated with timelines, we are not calendar led.

“We are single-mindedly focused on our aims and objectives.

“We are determined to secure further progress.”

The DUP has been blocking the working of the powersharing institutions at Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms McDonald told the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme that all parties should be working to a timetable to restore Stormont as soon as possible.

She said: “We are now 18 months, more in fact, since the Assembly election and the idea that this matter would drag on and on, the absence of an Executive, a functioning Assembly at a time where we face so many serious challenges, it is just not acceptable.

“I have a very strong sense … that public patience has now worn very, very thin.

“There is a timetable, there is an urgency about this.

“I hope and I am hopeful that the DUP will do the right thing and we will have now a speedy return of the institutions. That is what is in everybody’s interest, irrespective of your wider political view.”

Ms McDonald added:”The idea that there’s memos circulating suggesting that there can be further foot dragging, I think is very concerning.

“Let’s see progress now, let’s see positivity, a front-footed approach from all of us and that needs the DUP now shaping up, bringing pace to matters and getting back around the table with everybody else and getting the job done, getting work done on behalf of the people of the north.”