Paris mayor quitting ‘global sewer’ platform X as city gears up for Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Paris mayor quitting ‘global sewer’ platform X as city gears up for Olympics

By Press Association
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo called the platform a ‘global sewer’ (AP)
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo called the platform a ‘global sewer’ (AP)

The mayor of future Olympic host city Paris has said she is quitting X, accusing Elon Musk’s social media platform of spreading disinformation and hatred and becoming a “gigantic global sewer” that is toxic for democracy and constructive debate.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo said in a long post: “With its thousands of anonymous accounts and its troll farms, life on Twitter is the exact opposite of democratic life.

“I refuse to endorse this evil scheme.”

Ms Hidalgo’s office said posts in French and English that announced her departure from X would be the Socialist mayor’s last, and that she will then close her account – which has 1.5 million followers – at the end of the week.

Her office said that Paris City Hall is keeping its own separate account on X, formerly Twitter.

Ms Hidalgo’s withdrawal from X follows a fractious period for the mayor. She has faced criticism from political opponents over the expense and necessity of a trip she made in October to the French South Pacific territories of New Caledonia and Tahiti.

The Olympic surfing competition next July is being held on Tahiti’s world-famous Teahupo’o wave.

She also locked horns last week with government ministers over the French capital’s readiness for the 2024 Summer Games. Ms Hidalgo said some transport options will not be ready for the July 26-August 11 Olympics.

Firing back, transport minister Clement Beaune said the mayor’s comments were a “shameful” attempt to divert attention from her Pacific voyage.

Ms Hidalgo’s office said her decision to leave X was not in response to the recent criticism but was thought-out over time. Mr Musk took control of Twitter in October 2022 and has dismantled some of its core features.

“We are dealing here with an utterly clear political project to push aside democracy and its values in favour of powerful private interests,” Ms Hidalgo wrote.

“This medium has become a gigantic global sewer, and we should continue to wade into it?”