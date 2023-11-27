Dutch museum sends Crimean treasures to Kyiv after Russia-Ukraine legal dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dutch museum sends Crimean treasures to Kyiv after Russia-Ukraine legal dispute

By Press Association
A spiralling torque from the second century AD on display at the Allard Pierson historical museum in Amsterdam in 2014 (Peter Dejong/AP)

Historical treasures that were stored for years at an Amsterdam museum during an ownership dispute sparked by Russia’s annexation of Crimea have been safely transported to Ukraine, the museum announced.

Their transport ends a nearly decade-long legal tug-of-war over the artefacts, including a solid gold Scythian helmet from the 4th century BC and a golden neck ornament from the second century AD that weighs more than a kilogram (2lbs).

“This was a special case, in which cultural heritage became a victim of geopolitical developments,” Els van der Plas, director of the Allard Pierson historical museum, said in a statement.

A Scythian gold helmet from the fourth century BC on display in 2014 at the Allard Pierson historical museum in Amsterdam (Peter Dejong/AP)

The museum displayed the 300 artefacts from four museums in Crimea in an exhibition that opened a month before the Russian annexation in 2014.

Both the Ukrainian government in Kyiv and the four Crimean museums that had loaned bronze swords, golden helmets, precious gems and other artefacts to the Allard Pierson demanded the objects back.

After a series of lower court decisions, the Dutch Supreme Court ruled in June that the museum must return the treasures to Ukraine and not to the four museums from which they originally came for an exhibition titled Crimea – Gold And Secrets Of The Black Sea.

Judges cited the lack of national recognition for the Russia-annexed Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

“Although the museum pieces originate from Crimea and can therefore also be regarded as Crimean heritage, they are part of the cultural heritage of Ukraine,” the Supreme Court ruled.

A Chinese lacquer box from the first century AD displayed at the Allard Pierson historical museum in Amsterdam in 2014 (Peter Dejong/AP)

“We are pleased that clarity has emerged and that they have now been returned,” Ms Van der Plas said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed Russia’s view that the trove should be returned to Crimea.

“It belongs to Crimea and it should be there,” Mr Peskov told reporters.