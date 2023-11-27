Inquest to begin into death of headteacher Ruth Perry

An inquest into the death of a headteacher who is thought to have killed herself following an inspection by Ofsted is due to begin on Tuesday.

Ruth Perry’s family say she took her own life after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading from its highest rating to its lowest over safeguarding concerns.

Her sister Professor Julia Waters said Ms Perry had experienced the “worst day of her life” after inspectors reviewed the school on November 15 and 16 last year.

Following Ms Perry’s death, there were widespread calls for Ofsted to revamp its school ratings system, with headteachers leading the backlash.

Professor Julia Waters said her sister Ms Perry had experienced the ‘worst day of her life’ after inspectors reviewed the school in November last year (NAHT/PA)

In response, the Commons Education Select Committee announced an inquiry into concerns that the one-word ratings that Ofsted gives to schools may not be conducive to helping schools improve.

Ofsted also announced a series of changes, including launching a consultation on reforms to the complaints system and giving schools more information around the timing of their inspections.

The inquest, set to take place at Berkshire Coroner’s Office in Reading, is expected to explore the impact of the inspection on Ms Perry.

At an earlier hearing senior coroner Heidi Connor said the scope of the inquest will include the Ofsted inspection and “matters that flowed from that with regard to Ruth”.

Caversham Primary School was reinspected on June 21 and 22 and a fresh report, which did not mention Ms Perry, rated it good in all categories.

The report said that the school’s work to address “previous weaknesses” had been “swift, thorough and effective”.