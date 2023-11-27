Stalking victims face ‘postcode lottery’ after death of Gracie Spinks – coroner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Stalking victims face ‘postcode lottery’ after death of Gracie Spinks – coroner

By Press Association
Gracie Spinks was described as a ‘beautiful soul’ by a colleague at her inquest (Family handout/PA)
A coroner has warned there is a “postcode lottery” for stalking victims following the inquest of a young woman who was fatally stabbed by a former colleague.

Matthew Kewley said there was a lack of consistency in police forces’ abilities to investigate stalking reports nationwide, and said more needed to be done to improve knowledge around the offence following the death of Gracie Spinks.

Ms Spinks, 23, was unlawfully killed by Michael Sellers, 35, on June 18 2021 in Duckmanton, Derbyshire, after he had become “obsessed” with her. Sellers took his own life shortly after.

During Ms Spinks’ inquest, which concluded earlier in November, Derbyshire Constabulary admitted multiple serious failings, including how it dealt with her initial stalking complaint lodged more than four months before her death.

In a Prevention of Future Death report addressed to Derbyshire Constabulary and the Home Secretary, James Cleverly, Mr Kewley outlined six areas of concern, including the need for the force to improve its knowledge of stalking investigations, note-taking and risk assessments.

He said: “During the inquest, I heard evidence from the police officers who were involved in investigating Gracie’s stalking complaint in February 2021.

“Derbyshire Constabulary accepted that there were serious failings in how Gracie’s complaint was investigated by these officers.

“I do recognise that Derbyshire Constabulary has taken some steps following Gracie’s death to improve knowledge around stalking.

“However, as the Detective Chief Superintendent who gave evidence for the Constabulary accepted, more needs to be done to improve knowledge and understanding around how officers should investigate complaints of stalking.”

Addressing Mr Cleverly, Mr Kewley said: “During the inquest, I heard evidence about the benefits that stalking advocates can provide to those who are victims of stalking.

“Whilst I was reassured to hear that Derbyshire now benefits from stalking advocates, I heard evidence that many other areas around the UK do not have stalking advocates.

Ms Spinks was stabbed 10 times by Sellers as she tended to her horse at Blue Lodge Farm in Duckmanton (Family Handout/PA)
“This essentially creates a postcode lottery for victims who report stalking to the police.

“I am concerned about the lack of consistency and availability of stalking advocates to victims of stalking across the UK.”

Mr Kewley’s report, published on Monday, comes after an inquest heard that Sellers was graded low risk by officers despite behaving inappropriately to eight other women before he was reported to police by Ms Spinks.

Police also dismissed a bag of weapons – later found to belong to Sellers – that was found near where Ms Spinks was eventually killed a month later.

The force later admitted and apologised for multiple failings, although an inquest jury was not asked to decide whether these contributed to Ms Spinks’ death.

The coroner called on police to ensure that officers were adequately trained on how to deal with stalking cases and that effective notes were taken in all investigations.

He also said he was concerned over an “ongoing issue” within the force about how it dealt with potentially dangerous weapons being found within the community.

Both Derbyshire Constabulary and the Home Office have 56 days to respond, outlining what action has been or will be taken or stating why no action is proposed.

In a statement, Ms Spinks’ parents, Richard Spinks and Alison Ward, thanked the coroner for his “comprehensive and insightful” report and said their daughter was “tragically let down”.

They said: “The report is a damning indictment, it details the colossal failures and the many areas of concern that were sadly evident throughout the inquest.

“Even before Gracie’s tragedy the public trust in the police was hanging by a thread, after numerous scandals and systemic failings, unfortunately after Gracie’s death, faith in the police has been entirely lost.

Alison Ward and Richard Spinks, the parents of Gracie Spinks (Callum Parke/PA)
“Vulnerable victims of stalking need to feel safe in the knowledge that the police will listen, investigate and protect them. Victims need to be instilled with confidence to make the initial complaint.

“The Home Secretary must unequivocally communicate to the Chief Constable that standards of policing need to improve and receive assurance that not only will recommendations in the report be followed but there will be oversight on implementation across each area identified.

“Officers should moving forward be held accountable to the standards of excellence expected by the public.

“We hope in the future that no parents have to sit through an inquest with broken hearts, overwhelming grief, knowing that the grief will be ever-present for life and continue long after the officers who failed Gracie have given evidence and left the court building.”

Derbyshire Constabulary and the Home Office have been approached for comment.